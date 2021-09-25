A visit to an all-female camp at the Serengeti

By  Wendy Watta

What you need to know:

  • Dunia Camp is the only entirely female run safari camp in East Africa, due to cultural reasons
  • The camp promotes female empowerment through averting early marriages

When I arrive at the Seronera Airstrip in Tanzania’s central Serengeti National Park, a slim woman in her mid-20s dressed in a crisp safari guide uniform is holding up a sign with my name on it. I have been on close to 50 safaris in my time, and Lailatu Wilfred Kivuyo is the first female safari guide I’ve ever encountered. She is one of only three female guides in the Serengeti. 

