Gone are the days when our locals would be small kibandaski joints in our neighbourhood with no music, only selling local food and cheap liquor or beers. Nowadays, the high rate at which malls are being built in Nairobi guarantees you a new food joint or a sub-branch of one of your favourite joint close to home. This is the case with the new Broadwalk Mall at Ojijo Road which hosts Pablo’s Mexobar on its second floor.

Getting into the restaurant, you will notice that there is both an inside and outdoor sitting area. The outside seating area is rather large, accommodating larger parties or businesses in need of a debriefing space. The space also fits couples or blind dates looking to confirm their love over food and cocktails. It is adorned with hanging artificial plants and beautiful decor, every aspect has been carefully orchestrated inviting you to embark on a gastronomic adventure through the heart and soul of Mexico.

A taste of Mexico in Nairobi. Photo | Pool

As the name implies, the restaurant prides itself as a Texas-Mexican restaurant in Nairobi offering authentic experience to its patrons. Their food price ranges from Sh300 to Sh1,400 but it is quite limited as compared to the drinks menu which is quite vast. We ordered beef tacos, chicken enchiladas, chicken burritos, and loaded fries. Other than the tacos which were bland and the wrap which was a bit hard, the rest was very tasty and enjoyable. It was my first time trying the chicken enchiladas baked in Pomodoro and cheddar cheese, with sour cream and guacamole on the side. They were juicy, filling and flavourful effortlessly melting into your mouth leaving a delicious taste. The loaded fries are a safe bet to anyone who does not like trying new foods as you can never go wrong with fries. I also noticed that guacamole is one of the toppings you will spot in their foods so incase you are not a fan let them know beforehand.

Every day from 4-6 pm, the restaurant offers happy hour where you can have two cocktails for the price of one. We ultimately settled on a three litre tower Berry Collins, a gin-based drink, for Sh4,500. It contains an infusion of gin, lime juice, raspberry, strawberry, and cranberry juice. I must say, it's an exquisite and potent mix. You additionally get to wear sombreros! The team was quite hands on and the service was fast. However, things slowed down in the evening but this could have been because it was a Friday and the place was becoming jam-packed.

Nevertheless, we had a good time and loved the experience.