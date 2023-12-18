A magical weekend escape to Narumoru

One thing that has kept my friendships alive for so long is our mutual love for travel and adventure. We are always eager to explore and discover new locations, which is how we ended up in Narumoru, a small town on the slopes of Mt Kenya.

Because of its proximity to the mountain, it has become a popular tourist destination for those looking to climb the mountain or explore the surrounding area, which include Aberdares National Park, Mau Mau Caves, and Ol Pejeta Conservancy. It is a three-hour drive from Nairobi, making it an ideal getaway location.

We left Nairobi at 11am, and by 1.30pm, we had made it through Karatina, Chaka Railway Station, and Kakuret town, which was only a few minutes away from our final destination, the Forest Cabin in Judea ya Rugongo. Our host was very gracious and helpful with the navigation as the house is not yet on Google Maps.

The four-bedroom cabin situated deep in the forest alongside the river looked even better in reality than it did on the internet. It has two bedrooms on the first floor and two bedrooms on the ground floor, as well as a fully equipped modern kitchen, dining area, sitting room, and a porch.

The cabin's furniture is a mix of rustic, wooden, and modern styles, providing elegance as well as cozy comfort. My favorite area was the A-shaped master bedroom, which had a king-size bed, a huge bathtub, a shower cabin, a wooden wardrobe, black porcelain sinks, a full body mirror, and a balcony overlooking the forest, where I spent my afternoon while some of my friends went bike riding.

The in-house chef whipped up a delicious meal for us and topped it up with a freshly baked cake as a welcome gift. The cabin transforms into a fairy tale cottage at night, lit by a galaxy of twinkling lights beneath the stars.

Mau Mau Caves

We spent time catching up, playing games, and planning our activities for the next day, which included visits to Misty Mountain Lodge, Mau Mau Caves, and Nanyuki nightlife.

After breakfast the next morning, we went for a short stroll in the forest before driving 20 minutes to the Mau Mau Caves. Mureithi, our guide, was extremely knowledgeable as he walked us around the caves, describing how the war began and how the freedom fighters used the caves as a safe haven from the British colonial administration.

The short trip ends at the Narumoru River, which is also an idolised site for circumcision. During the transition time, the boys are perfectly numbed by the ice-cold water.

The four-bedroom forest cabin in Narumoru pictured at night. Photo credit: Pool

After the caves, we embarked on yet another journey to Misty Mountain Lodge for lunch. It is one of the area's well-known lodges, and we were not disappointed. While we waited for our lunch to be freshly prepared, we had a plunge in the pool, while others played pool table, and darts, and went horseback riding.

We devoured the food like vultures by the time it was provided! The potato wedges, steak, and lamp chops were all outstanding. According to the waitress, they practice organic farming and serve farm-to-table meals. She offered us a complimentary tour of the resort, which we gratefully accepted.

We strolled through a maze, explored the lodge's farm, a man-made dam, and discovered a hidden sanctuary with a waterfall from which the sun bid us adios. As a parting gift, we were gifted with pomegranate fruits, a token of sweetness from the orchard.

Misty mountains

To wind up the night, we put on our dancing shoes and took a 40-minute drive to Nanyuki Town to enjoy the nightlife. We were spoilt for choice as Nanyuki clubs were buzzing with vibrant energy.

We settled for a club downtown where the vibes were immaculate, the revelers were lively with infectious energy, and our hearts synchronised with the rhythm of the music as we immersed ourselves in the euphoria of the night.

Waking up the next day to wind up our staycation felt like a heartbreak. The weekend had gone by so fast and we were not ready to come back to the hustle and bustle of the city, let alone the taxes.

Our parting gift to this enchanting forest was a pledge of growth and renewal, as we planted trees to commemorate our visit and honour the beauty that had embraced us.