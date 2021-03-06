Pool

A CS delivery almost cost me my life

By  Anne Ndung'u

What you need to know:

  • Margaret Muthoni Chege went into the labour ward, thinking she will be out in a few days with a bouncing baby
  • Three months later, the 31-year-old was still battling for her life after complications

The day was November 4, 2018, the time was around 3pm. I was due for birth, and after failing to get labour naturally, I was induced. 

