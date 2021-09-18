I suspect my business partner bewitched me for breaking up with her, now I am financially ruined

By  Maurice Matheka

What you need to know:

  • I run the business with a woman, who I was intimate, but I cut off the relationship because I didn't want it to affect the venture
  • I was informed that the woman's business partner had sought the services of a witch doctor to "kunifunga" as revenge

Hi, I am a dad of one who runs a business in the Western region. The business was doing well until January this year when things changed. I run the business with a woman, who I was intimate, but I cut off the relationship because I didn't want it to affect the venture. I then reconciled with my wife. 

