I suspect my business partner bewitched me for breaking up with her, now I am financially ruined

Hi, I am a dad of one who runs a business in the Western region. The business was doing well until January this year when things changed. I run the business with a woman, who I was intimate, but I cut off the relationship because I didn't want it to affect the venture. I then reconciled with my wife.

That's when things started getting crazy. I bought a vehicle in February this year and on its second week, it got an accident. About a month later my wife became ill and she was admitted to hospital, then at the same time the business went down drastically to a point that paying bills has become very difficult. All these happenings made me worried and I sought spiritual guidance and I was informed that the woman's business partner had sought the services of a witch doctor to "kunifunga" as revenge. This has really affected me.

On confronting my business partner, she played the victim and was unmoved. I feel stuck to her and so helpless. My wife is recovering at her parents' and is yet to resume her job. What do I do? Kindly hide my identity. Thanks





READERS ADVICE

At times when faced with a series of misfortunes, It's easier to look for who to blame. Not that there are no witches but don't be quick to rush in that direction. It's good that you ended the relationship with your business partner, it's not healthy to date. Your focus, for now, should be," How do I rise again?" You may have to end the partnership with this businesswoman as well.

Silus Wanjala





So you used your business partner and after you got where you wanted, you dumped her? Maybe she didn't even bewitch you as you say, it's your own actions that got you into all this mess. By the look of it, she helped you acquire your success, then you rendered her useless and got back to your wife. Take responsibility for your actions, ask for forgiveness from your wife, your business partner and God will forgive you.









It's just karma no one has bewitched you. First, you cheated on your wife and this alone makes things worse if your wife is a prayerful woman. Secondly, you should not use people for your selfish gains then dump them. Karma will never let you have peace.





I feel for you for what happened. Sometimes we enter into relationships not knowing well the people we are engaging ourselves with. The consequences turn out to be either positive or negative like your case. Even so, we can't conclude that it is witchcraft without deep scrutiny and even if it is, prayers can be heard and answered. Seek help from your Pastor for spiritual intervention.





Rev Geoffrey Avudiko, Botwa,Avudiko.









EXPERT'S TAKE

If indeed your business partner is the reason behind your misfortunes, then you should plead with her to undo whatever it is she did. I know you have confronted her and she has denied it but like in any relationship you need to ask her if it really pleases her to see you suffer yet she once dated you and I assume she loved you. If you are religious, you may pray and seek further guidance on the matter. If your former love feels for another human being, then attempt to tap into her conscience and get her to forgive you for any hurt you may have caused her emotionally and financially.

Maurice Matheka, Relationship Counsellor





NEXT WEEK'S DILEMMA





I've been with my partner for six years and he's handsome. I am very much in love with him but I lack lust. Over the years we have fought over sex as he has a high sex drive and it began to feel like an obligation. Our life became very settled, as we raised our two children and balanced tight work schedules. I don't often do anything exciting or dress up and feel sexy. I find it hard to get aroused and became less interested in trying new things. I can only orgasm in one position and I often experience discomfort with spicing things up. How can I get my sex life back? Where do I start?





