'I have no sexual desire or attraction towards anyone' says Ann, an asexual woman

joachim osur

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Asexual people are normal men or women who are not sexually attracted to anyone
  • They have no medical or social reason to explain their situation. They are just born that way

Mothers will always be mothers. That was my conclusion after listening to Ann's mum. She brought Ann to the Sexology Clinic last Saturday. She did not hide her distaste for Ann's "behaviour", Ann's age notwithstanding. 

