'I am too pretty to suffer': How the pursuit of the Soft Life is defining a generation

By  Sinda Matiko

Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • No one wants to be a strong independent woman anymore. Girls want to be 'baby girls', get pampered, or be the 'Kept woman'
  • Many young men are going for older moneyed women. They are also getting ensnared to gay groups, as they admire the lifestyle led by those in these cliques

For the last three years that I have known Ashley, she has been living a high life. I met the 22-year-old back in 2019, and she was part of an event organised in one of the top hotels in the city. 

