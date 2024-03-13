With her public speeches, she hopes to help young people overcome self-doubt

Nicole Waweru, 22, is a Fourth Year public relations and print media student at Daystar University, and the president of The Magnetic Toastmasters Club. She is determined to overcome her shyness and embrace her inner voice, but more importantly, she exemplifies the transformational potential of courage, tenacity, and mentorship. Her journey to the top of the club is not only a narrative of personal development, it is also a journey marked with overcoming obstacles and realising her great potential.



How did you get into Toastmasters?

My journey began in February 2022. Seeing my potential and yearning to boost my self-expression capabilities, my mother encouraged me to join Toastmasters International. I wanted to overcome my shyness and make genuine connections with others because I was tired of staying in the shadows. I knew something was wrong when I was unable to even stand in front of my class and give a short 10-minute presentation.

At the club, I was welcomed with open arms by the club's president, who also coached me for my very first Toastmasters icebreaker speech.



How did your life and perceptions change after that?

I felt more confident, and threw myself into the club’s activities with a great deal of commitment. This resulted in my June 2022 nomination as Vice President of Public Relations, (VPPR).

This made me swell with pride, but I knew I was in good hands. Despite battling imposter syndrome, I took my role enthusiastically and was able to advance my knowledge in public relations, a course I am now studying at Daystar University.

As the vice president, I tried to serve as an example for the other members. With creative communication techniques and constant commitment, I tried to increase the club's awareness and promote a culture of excellence and inclusivity.

I made posters and films and managed the club’s social media accounts. It was difficult at first, but with guidance from our Division B Public Relations Manager at the time, I was able to overcome my doubts and succeed.



What stood out for you in this journey?

I encountered challenges along the road but I always came out stronger and more determined. I learned the value of resilience because the organisation emphasises accepting failure rather than trying to avoid it as a necessary step toward achievement.

Taking on more than I could handle resulted in a great deal of burnout. At times, I question my decision to take on so much to maintain excellent relationships with individuals.



What key lessons have you learned so far?

I discovered the importance of setting priorities for myself and being able to say no when necessary. Learning to truly understand others has proven invaluable, not only in my personal relationships but also in my overall growth and development.



Tell us about some of your achievements…

Last year I became the youngest president in District 114 Toastmasters. My motivation to continue in this race was reinforced by the accolades I have earned from Magnetic Toastmasters Club, including the Triple Crown Award, the coveted Overall Magic Winner, and the Club Rotation Trophy Award.



It must be challenging to lead members who may be older than you, how do you manage to assert your authority?

I am thankful to have a supportive executive committee (EXCO) that has made the journey incredibly gratifying. Our executive team members have a distinct set of abilities, perspectives, and qualities that they bring to the table, forming a coherent and dynamic leadership group that values collaboration and mutual support. Every member of our team continuously goes above and beyond to ensure the success of our club and the satisfaction of our members, whether it is through the planning of engaging meetings and activities or fostering an inclusive club culture.



How has your reach and influence grown?

Upon my nomination I assumed leadership positions in more extensive Toastmasters activities. Serving as the Division A conference's public relations lead in April 2023 was one of the most rewarding moments of my life so far.

I also serve as a features and opinion writer for my school newspaper titled Involvement.