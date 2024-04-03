When envy makes you suffer loss

Envy is something we all know about. We see it in our lives everyday life. An example is a close friend who turns foe and sabotages your plans. But envy and its sister jealousy can also manifest in a work environment and make you lose your job. Here is how.



Character tarnishing

You're an employee with a good reputation and are rising in your career. But someone is not happy about your expertise and experience. It may be a colleague who has stagnated at the same position for long, and you were just hired recently. He or she may begin to plot against you and suddenly, you are the subject of all office gossip. Stolen items are planted on you and you land in unnecessary trouble.



Employee is a spy

When the authorities pounce on your business and begin fining and penalising you for many things, even when you're compliant with the law, think twice. Chances are, your employees are passing vital information to your competition. The latter, armed with hard facts, contacts the police and the next thing you see are unwelcome visitors on your door. If you doubt, take a look at how many home ownership processes have stalled in sleepy hinterlands. You buy a plot, have materials ready, and employ a trusted fundi. The person thinks you're loaded with money, and calls officials from the National Construction Agency officials when your project is halfway done. You wake up one day to find a big X letter and NCA acronym on the walls of your project. You get penalised for building without approvals and the project fails.



Oral agreements

You see a plot in a strategic place and get excited. You talk with the owner, and reach a verbal agreement. You pay annual lease fee and set up a carwash, nyama choma eatery, or hardware. The owner of the plot sees your success and becomes envious, and wants to take your business by force. Since there is no written agreement, you lose out!