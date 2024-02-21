When creativity meets strategy in the digital world

A desire to help small businesses successfully navigate the digital space and leave a lasting impact gave two entrepreneurs a business idea. Chebet Makena, 28, and Karimi Bett, 30, founded TAMI Digital, a social media agency that offers sound advice on social media management, content creation and digital strategy development.

The two are focused on enabling companies, particularly those run by women, to improve their online visibility and successfully connect with their target market.

Makena has a degree in PR and advertising, while Karimi studied finance and management science.



You seem to be very close…did you grow up together?

We have been friends for almost all our lives. Our parents were friends and that’s how we came to know each other. We went to the same primary schools, but we went separate ways for our high school and university studies. Even though we lived far apart, we made a deliberate decision to maintain our friendship through all life stages.

We discovered that despite our divergent professional backgrounds, we were passionate about the digital world. Both of us have experience working for different companies and agencies in the communications department. We had an epiphany last year and decided to combine our various abilities, which is how TAMI Digital was created.



How did the idea to start TAMI come about?

The agency was borne of our shared enthusiasm for social media and digital marketing. That was the driving force. We observed that many individuals and businesses were increasingly finding themselves in need of a digital presence, and we set out to fix that.

By applying our professional social media marketing knowledge, we hope to bridge that gap for companies trying to successfully traverse the digital sphere and make a lasting impression.



What initially drew you into the field of digital communications?

Curiosity, passion, and the rapidly changing landscape of technology all played a part in our decision to venture into the field of digital communications.

The more we pursued our careers, the more our love for using the internet to propel brands forward grew. We realised that smart digital communication can have a positive impact on businesses, and that motivated us to carve out a space for ourselves in the market. In the end, what has propelled us into the field of digital communications is our love for using these platforms to inspire, educate, and connect people.



How much was your starting capital and who are your clients?

First we had to register on eCitizen at a cost of Sh950. That was our first expense. We then used the tools we already had, like home Wi-Fi and our computers. The other costs went into catering for the meetings we held with clients outside our houses.

TAMI Digital serves a wide variety of customers, from start-ups to well-established businesses. We collaborate with corporations and organisations seeking to refine their social media strategies, engage with their audience, and achieve their business objectives. We tailor our services to each client's specific needs and objectives by building customer loyalty, creating leads, or raising brand awareness.



What other services do you provide, and how did you break into this highly competitive market?

Digital strategy development, social media management, content production and curation, social media auditing, training, and workshops are just a few of the many services we provide. We have managed to penetrate the world of digital communications by working closely with our clients and delivering tangible results.



What are some of the challenges you’ve faced along the way?

We sometimes deal with clients who do not completely understand the work that social media managers do, which often results in unpaid work. Nevertheless, we have found a way of attracting customers who have a clear understanding of the sector. Our experience has also enabled us to clearly define expectations and inform small businesses of the benefits of hiring a social media manager, which has led to more amicable working relationships.



What are some of your achievements?

Our accomplishments stem from the success stories we have crafted for our clients. We are a dynamic team of four individuals who are passionate about developing compelling digital campaigns across multiple industries and hope to grow the team this year. Our goal has always been to produce quantifiable results, from developing strong, long-lasting connections with our diverse customers to implementing effective digital campaigns that generate engagement and growth. We also hope to be recognised for our commitment and efforts to make businesses grow.



By supporting women-owned enterprises, TAMI Digital is changing the game and advancing gender inclusiveness in the digital industry. The company is dedicated to making a positive effect on society by empowering businesses of all sizes.



What’s next for your company?

We are planning to host a social media Masterclass that will also offer thorough training to anyone hoping to pursue a career in social media, and give entrepreneurs the knowledge and abilities necessary to succeed in this dynamic industry.