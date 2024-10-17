Antony Okelo's inspiring journey of music, faith, and giving back

Antony Okelo, better known as Tony Gist, is not your typical gospel artiste. His journey into music is deeply rooted in his life experiences, unwavering faith, and a profound desire to give back to his community. With nine years of experience in ministry, Tony’s music transcends melodies and lyrics; it serves as a powerful medium for preaching and teaching.

But Tony’s childhood was anything but easy. Growing up in a humble background, he faced numerous challenges, including the absence of his father.

“I lived a very difficult childhood,” Tony says. “At an early age, I sought refuge in the church, where I joined the choir. This gave me peace and motivated me to start creating songs.”

It was in this nurturing environment that Tony discovered his passion for music, a passion that would later become his life’s mission.

Tony’s musical journey began in earnest at the age of 16 while he was still in high school. As an active member of the Christian Union, he became a lead vocalist in the choir and started writing songs.

“I started real music in high school,” Tony says. “I became a lead vocalist in the choir, performed solo, and began writing songs.”

His early influences included renowned artists like Koffi Olomide, Awilo Longomba, and Michael Jackson, whose music he loved and danced to. These artists played a crucial role in shaping his musical style, even as he gravitated towards gospel music.

Faith as a catalyst

Tony’s faith is the cornerstone of his music. His spiritual journey has been marked by deep reflection and soul-searching.

“After a lot of musical holiday and spiritual soul-searching, I decided to venture into serious music production,” Tony says. “My goal is to convert as many people as possible through my musical mission and preaching.”

Tony’s long-term aspiration is to become a household name in the Christian music industry and to win awards that will help spread his message even further.

“I want to give glory to God and give back to His people because He has given me so much,” Tony says. He strongly believes in following one’s passion and striving to achieve dreams, a message he hopes to impart to his listeners.

Antony Okelo alias Tonny Gist pictured on August 20, 2024 at Nation Centre building in Nairobi. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation

Turning point

While Tony’s music career had its share of highs and lows, a pivotal moment came when he was attacked by thugs—a harrowing experience that left him hospitalised. During his recovery, Tony found himself at a crossroads. It was in this period of vulnerability that the vision for his organisation, ‘Light of the World,’ was born.

“I realised that my purpose extended beyond music,” Tony says. “God gave me another chance, and I knew I had to use it to help the hopeless and vulnerable.”

Through Light of the World, Tony has dedicated himself to community service, particularly in the urban slums of Dagoretti. His organisation feeds close to 500 people daily and runs a school that offers free education to destitute children.

“This work brings me joy,” Tony says. “It's not just about giving; it's about being a vessel through which God's love flows to others.”

The organisation also supports various initiatives, such as providing tools to the physically challenged and covering hospital bills for the sick. Tony's work has touched countless lives, and he finds bliss in helping those in need.

“I always tell people that you don’t need billions to help others," Tony says. "Share the little you have, and it will make a difference."

Overcoming challenges

Despite his successes, Tony's journey has not been without its challenges. He took a break from music after a violent attack left him hospitalised. “I took a break from music after I got attacked by thugs,” Tony says. “After recuperating, I returned to making music and continued my community work.” Running Light of the World has not been easy, especially with limited funds and the challenge of managing the foundation alone. However, Tony remains optimistic and committed to his mission.

Tony is currently working on an album that he hopes will inspire the youth. He is collaborating with various artistes from different genres to promote versatility in his music.

“I want my music to change personalities into positive thinkers,” Tony says. He is also planning an upcoming concert in the US to amplify his work and attract more donors to support his foundation.

His goal in music is not just to entertain but to inspire and transform lives. He believes that his music can change personalities and draw people closer to God. “If my music can teach many the true word of God, that will be my greatest achievement,” he says.

His vision for ‘Light of the World’ extends beyond the borders of Dagoretti. He hopes to open a children's center in his rural home and expand his work to rural areas, where the need is often greatest. Despite facing challenges such as a lack of funds and support, Tony remains steadfast in his mission. “I believe that in the future, I'll be able to do great things,” he says.

Tony's message to fellow gospel artistes is to remain persistent and focused. “If you want to succeed in this industry, make sure you have something else going on by the side, like a business that will sustain you,” he says. His parting shot is a reminder that making music requires money, and quality music will sell if one is committed to the craft.