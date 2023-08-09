Through storytelling, I am conserving the environment

Sidney Opiyo, 27, is an environmental scientist from Machakos University, a climate activist, and conservation photographer and storyteller with experience in environmental conservation projects and climate change.

He has witnessed firsthand the impact of climate change, and this inspired him to empower the younger generation to enable them tackle ecological challenges.

Sidney believes in youth-led conservation practices, and his preferred means to achieving this goal is through photography and storytelling. Through this, he hopes to inspire action, advocate for substantial youth involvement in climate action, and foster a deeper connection between people and the planet.

His interest in environmental issues started from a young age. Born and raised on Mfangano Island on Lake Victoria in Kenya, his community depended on fishing for their food needs and livelihood.

As a child, Sidney was interested in tech and had dreams of being an aeronautical engineer, one of the most prestigious professions at the time. But his passion slowly shifted after he saw the challenges his community was experiencing – from the decline in fish stocks due to lake pollution, increased water levels that extended into the land destroying farms and structures, and hippos invading farms.

“These shifts have also increased poverty levels and affected food security, over time, and since fishing was no longer viable, people on the island resorted to deforestation,” he says.

In high school, Sydney participated in the annual African Fund for Endangered Wildlife (AFEW Kenya) Environmental Essay competition powered by Giraffe Centre and he emerged second runner-up. He got to visit Giraffe Centre for the award ceremony.

“By that time my ambition was still to be an engineer but after my experience with AFEW Kenya, I was motivated to view nature more broadly. Nature conservation was about more than interacting and protecting wild animals like the giraffes,” he says, adding that it meant reducing deforestation which was still ongoing in his home area, protecting different species, and reducing habitat loss.

He says it was at that moment that he knew that a career in conservation was his destiny, which is why he went for an environmental science and community development course.

He was interested in getting a better understanding of environmental issues, including both the opportunities and the challenges, and to be able to come up with solutions to help his community.

He was also a passionate writer, a hobby he picked up while in campus. Merging photography and writing therefore seemed the best way to inspire change.

“For me, conservation photography is more than just taking pictures. It is about taking pictures that inspire people to take action for the environment, educate them about the environment, and help them to connect with their experiences and surroundings. As a result, this would inspire young people, communities, and all stakeholders to take action for the protection and conservation of the environment,” he says.

With a background in climate education and conservation storytelling, through climate workshops and cafes, Opiyo has been able to reach more than 5,000 people.

Sharing conservation and climate stories using images, he says, helps people understand why and how they need to conserve the environment and make more sustainable decisions.

“I find that storytelling through photography inspires action and change and helps connect people’s experiences to their immediate surroundings. The climate cafes and workshops offer an opportunity to focus on conservation, climate change, and wildlife,” he says.

Opiyo says that he has been able to promote the use of visuals as a tool for education while also inspiring and empowering local communities to support conservation and climate action and using their voices to mitigate climate change.

“There is nothing better than telling a story accompanied by pictures. Through the workshops, we collectively identify the role of deep impact and powerful storytelling and how successful these stories are in raising awareness and gaining support.”

Sydney is a volunteer with various youth organisations including Kenya Youth Biodiversity Network, Kenya Environmental Action Network, and YOUNGO. He also works with different conservation organisations across Kenya.

He is looking forward to reaching more young people and communities to create awareness on environmental conservation. He notes that storytelling through photography connects peoples’ experiences to their immediate surroundings, inspiring action and change. Sydney concludes that by protecting Mother Nature, we can establish a prosperous and sustainable world.