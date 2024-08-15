The rise of street evangelism among Kenya's youth

In the heart of Nairobi's Central Business District, as evening settles and rush hour peaks, a vibrant group of young adults gathers near the Tom Mboya statue near the National Archives. This isn't a typical evening crowd – it is a group dubbed "Street for Jesus," a dynamic assembly of well-dressed men and women in their early 20s.

The men, some with dreadlocks, afros and other bold hairstyles, carry backpacks, while the women, dressed modestly yet stylishly, carry handbags over their shoulders.

Each member carries a white placard inscribed with Bible verses and thought-provoking messages. One reads: "Don't be a fine babe without Jesus.” Another reads: “Do what makes you holy, not happy."

The youth group of about 15 vibrant, energetic individuals come from different churches, united by a shared mission to spread the gospel, and form a diverse yet cohesive group.

Among them are a praise and worship team, an intercessory group and a preacher. Armed with a portable sound system and microphones, they go about their activities with a great sense of purpose.

Their voices rise above the urban noise as they sing and pray with fervor, challenging the stereotype that gospel sharing is a preserve of the older generation.

This gathering, usually held on Tuesdays, was recently moved to Wednesday due to the anti-tax protests, demonstrating the group’s commitment and adaptability. Beyond their public performances, they engage in one-on-one evangelism, sharing personal stories and the message of faith.

Veronica Sasha Njenga, 24, during an interview along Kenya National Archives in Nairobi on August 1, 2024.

Veronica Sasha Njenga, 24

Sales and Marketing Manager

I've known Jesus since I was a child, but I gave my life to Him in November 2021. My love for God and a strong calling inspired me to start preaching on the streets of Nairobi as Jesus commanded in Mark 16:15, "Go ye therefore and preach the gospel to every creature." I felt compelled to share His message.

My interest in preaching began naturally. I've always loved talking about Jesus. What motivates me to share publicly is my personal testimony. I am living proof that God can redeem someone. No one preached to me to receive Christ and this is why I am compelled to do one-on-one evangelism. I want to ensure others have the chance to hear the good news directly.

Preaching in public spaces has traditionally been associated with older generations, but times and seasons have changed. The Bible says in 1 John 2:14, "I have written unto you, young men, because ye are strong, and the word of God abideth in you, and ye have overcome the wicked one."

As a young person I am engaging in street preaching because we live in a busy world where everyone is caught up in their errands and often doesn't have time to attend church.

The streets and matatus are where I can easily reach people. In response to the perception that preaching is for older, more conservative individuals, I believe that while things change, the essence of the message remains the same.

Our generation has embraced both fashion and modesty. We even have a placard that says, "Kuokoka sio kuparara ama kuboekaaa," encouraging people to look good while living a Godly life.

The core message I aim to convey is the gospel of Jesus Christ—that He lived on earth, was crucified, died, was buried, and rose on the third day so that we might be saved. My message emphasises that people need to receive Jesus to experience true salvation.

My target audience is anyone who isn't born again. I share my testimonies and experiences to show that I don't come from a perfect background. It is by God's grace that I am where I am today.

Preaching in public spaces comes with challenges, especially as a young person. I have faced abuse and condemnation, particularly during one-on-one evangelism. Some people even think I am after their money, which is not true as I don't accept offerings.

A memorable experience was when someone fainted during our session. While some suggested taking her to the hospital, my team prayed for her, and after three minutes, she regained consciousness. It was a miraculous moment that we attribute to God's glory.

I measure the impact of my preaching by the number of people who give their lives to Christ and the feedback I receive. I also share individual reports from the one-on-one evangelism efforts.

In future, I hope to take the gospel worldwide. I am also planning and trusting God for a more extensive and better sound system and trucks to help me reach different counties in Kenya more efficiently.

Street preaching has significantly influenced my personal growth and faith journey. It has built my leadership skills and taught me how to coordinate people from diverse backgrounds and churches.

Preaching keeps me grounded, encouraging me to delve deeper into God's Word and seek His presence continually.

My advice to other young people interested in preaching or sharing their beliefs publicly is to believe in themselves and God. Come out without fear. We have a whole generation to save, and we young people are the revivalists.

Anne Wangari is among those who offer preaching services in Nairobi CBD during evening rush hour time. Photo credit: Pool



Anne Wangari, 20

Data science student at Cooperative University

I've known Jesus for a long time, having been raised in a Christian home, but it wasn't until last year that I truly encountered Him and decided to fully live for Him.

My passion for preaching has always been there, and when a friend named Eugene told me about the Streets for Christ movement, I was eager to join. My love for God drives everything I do for Him. I desire for people to know Jesus and experience His love. He's too good not to share, and I often ask God how I can serve Him.

One verse that keeps me motivated is John 21, where Jesus says, "If you love me, feed my lambs." Young people are increasingly engaging in street preaching because many have encountered God and experienced transformative change. Some were on the brink of giving up, but God intervened and brought them from darkness into His marvelous light.

This experience compels them to share with their peers about the light that can change their lives and stories. The love for God and the relatively fewer responsibilities young people have also enables them to devote time and energy to street preaching.

God is not limited by age. If He used older generations, He can certainly use young people today. The core of my message is simple: Without Jesus, we are nothing. We need Him in our lives.

My target audience is primarily unbelievers, and I try to convey that Jesus welcomes us as we are. Many fear that they are unworthy of God's acceptance, but that's not true. God loves us just as we are, and Jesus died for our sins. Sin should not separate us from the Father.

One challenge I've faced is the misconception that I'm in this for financial gain. I'll never forget the day God told me to preach in a matatu. I was terrified because matatu preachers are often viewed with suspicion, but I obeyed.

Before leaving home, I had a vision of Jesus, which reassured me that He was with me. That day, as I preached, almost everyone in the matatu listened attentively. It was a powerful experience, and I saw God at work. The impact of my preaching became evident when a video of me preaching in the matatu went viral.

Many people reached out, sharing that they had been touched by the message or felt encouraged to spread the word of God themselves. I give all the glory to God for these positive outcomes.

My hope is to reach even more people, especially young people worldwide. I pray that God will provide the resources to establish many stations for spreading His word, including in planes.

I have a particular interest in Asian countries and hope to take the gospel there as well. This journey has influenced my personal growth. I've discovered my calling and been inspired by other ministers and peers who are passionate about God.

This community of believers motivates me to keep pressing forward. To other young people interested in preaching or sharing their beliefs, I say, don't be afraid or ashamed to spread God's word. If He has placed something in your heart, obey Him and share it. Don't let the opinions of others, especially your peers, discourage you. Remember that God knows and loves you deeply. Use whatever you have, be it your voice, your life, or any resources at your disposal, to glorify Him. Always give Him the glory, for He deserves it.

Eugene Kamau, 22, seeks to help his audience transform their lives and accept Christ as thier personal saviour. Photo credit: Pool

Eugene Kamau, 22

A student Studying Finance

I've known Jesus for two years, and what inspired me to start preaching in the streets of Nairobi was the realisation that so many people are spiritually lost and are unaware of it.

The urgency of this reality moved me to action. I became interested in preaching when my friend Sasha invited me to join her and gave me the opportunity to share the Word. Seeing people hear and receive the gospel motivates me to continue sharing publicly.

Traditionally, street preaching has been associated with older generations, but I believe this has changed due to a growing hunger for God, especially in these challenging times. The Bible in Joel 2:28 speaks of God pouring out His Spirit on young people in the last days, which I believe is what we're witnessing now—it's the Spirit of God sending us to preach.

As for the perception that preaching is for older, conservatively dressed individuals, I don't believe that ministry is confined to any age group. The prophet Jeremiah, for example, was called at a very young age.

While dressing decently is important to represent Christ, there's no specific formula—it's about being led by the Spirit. My core message is the gospel: helping people understand that we are all sinners under God's wrath, but Jesus has reconciled us to Him through His death on the cross and resurrection. This message is for everyone, as all have sinned and fallen short of God's glory.

I've lived a worldly life and found it unfulfilling, so I want others to experience the goodness and love of Jesus. One challenge I've faced while preaching, especially as a young person, is the language barrier. Sometimes it's difficult to convey my message clearly when people don't understand English, which is the language I usually use.

A memorable experience from my street preaching was meeting a man named Emmanuel. Initially, he was very resistant to the message and wanted nothing to do with God. However, after sharing the Word with him, I saw his heart soften, and he eventually received Christ as his personal saviour.

It was a remarkable and unlikely transformation. I measure the impact of my preaching not by the number of people who accept Christ immediately but by those who continue to live in accordance with God's Word, even months or years later.

My future goals include reaching as many people as possible with the gospel, especially those on the brink of losing hope. Street preaching has significantly influenced my personal growth and faith journey. It challenges me to practice what I preach, strengthening my confidence in the faith and providing me with a platform to share God's Word.

My advice to other young people interested in preaching or sharing their beliefs publicly is to stay rooted in the Scriptures. It's also crucial to maintain a close personal relationship with God to understand His will for you.

Presiding Bishop and General Overseer of Deliverance Church Kenya. Photo credit: FILE

Bishop Mark Kariuki

Presiding Bishop and General Overseer of Deliverance Church Kenya

Street evangelism is the great commission given to the Church. The youth are doing what we were doing when we were young. Every believer is called to be a witness.

In Mark 6:7 Jesus sent his disciples, the 12, and in Luke 10:1, the 70, to go and evangelise everywhere, two by two.

In Mark 16:15 they were told to go into all the world and preach the gospel. Acts 1:8 they were called to start evangelism at home (Jerusalem) and to the ends of the earth.

The youth should be encouraged to preach more on the streets so that they may reach their peers. That’s where bhang smokers and evil doors are found.

About youth's dress code during street evangelism, there is a hymn that Billy Graham used in all his crusades; Just as I am without one plea…The youth are going dressed as they are to reach people like them. Salvation is not in clothes. If you visit a community which does not wear what you wear, you don’t tell them to change their dressing in order to be saved. No. You preach salvation to them.