The ‘most promising woman footballer in Kenya’

Valerie Nekesa is a striker who turns out for Kenya Women's Under-20 team Rising Starlets, and Football Kenya Federation Women's Premier League (FKF-WPL) side Soccer Assassins.

Early this month, she was awarded the title of Most Promising Girl in the Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

She was awarded alongside marathon world record holder the late Kelvin Kiptum, who was posthumously declared the 2023 Sportsman of the Year.

Valerie, 17, had an exceptional year, scoring four goals in the second round of the two-legged qualifier match against Angola in the 2024 World Cup qualifier, where Kenya won 10-1 on aggregate.

A fans’ favorite, Valerie gives defenders a hard time. She plays as a modern attacker. She is skilled, quick, and because she uses both feet, she can play both on the right and left wings.

She was born in Bungoma County and raised in Murang'a.



How has your football journey been?

I started playing football in Class Seven, inspired by Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka. After my primary school in Murang'a, I began playing for Murang'a Queens football club in the regional league where I nurtured my talent. I followed in the footsteps of my elder brother, defender Philip Makhoha, who is also a footballer. He plays for Mombasa Olympic Club.

Former Harambee Starlets coach Alex Alumirah scouted me from Murang'a and helped me gain admission to Madira Girls High School in 2022 on a scholarship.

That same year, I won the Golden Boot in the Women's Premier League Division One after netting 37 goals in 22 matches. This helped my team Soccer Assassins gain promotion to the top flight women’s league.

In the final match of the season against Kimathi Lionesses at Madira Girls in Vihiga County in 2022, I scored 13 goals as we leaped to a 28-0 victory. That is the highest number of goals I have ever scored in a match in my career.



Your team is currently ranked 10th in the league, why do you think your team is struggling to replicate previous performances?

The league is very competitive. In the top-flight league we meet and play against very experienced players, yet our entire team is made up of students of Madira Girls.

Thankfully, we have survived relegation this season. Next season, it will not be business as usual. I'll make sure I score many goals for my team. Our goal is to win the league so that we can represent Kenya in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions.



How important was the SOYA award for you?

I felt great. I wasn't sure I would win the award, as my nomination had come as a surprise, but deep down I knew I was capable of bringing it home. Sharing the stage with world record holders in various disciplines was a dream come true. It was my first award, and it was a confirmation that I am on the right path as far as my football career is concerned.



Nine is your favorite jersey number, why?

Because I play in position nine and seven, as a winger. My role is to challenge the defenders and score goals, and also create scoring chances for my teammates to score.



How do you juggle between your career and school work?

My team mates and I follow a strict schedule where on weekdays, we wake up at 4am, attend morning preps from 5am to 5.40am. we then have breakfast at 7am, and attend classes from 8am to 4pm.

We train from 4pm to 6.30pm daily before breaking for dinner. We then attend evening preps at 8pm before sleeping at 10pm.

On weekends, we retire at 9pm and wake up at 6am. For away games, we depart a day in advance and return the same day after the match to ensure we don’t miss any classes.