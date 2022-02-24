The big internship question

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  DAISY OKOTI

What you need to know:

  • Some companies use unpaid interns to reduce costs of projects that they would otherwise have paid for.


  • Yet internships are meant to help students build employee skills.

Internship programmes for recent or soon to be university graduates entail practical work in one’s line of interest and are meant to help participants gain a footing in the professional world. While some companies pay their interns, many do not, and this has been the subject of fierce debate online in the recent past.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.