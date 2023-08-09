Tennis ace Angela speaks on life after sport

Angella Okutoyi, Kenya’s first International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour singles champion, is already thinking about life after tennis. She spoke to MyNetwork about her new dream of becoming a fashion stylist from her current base at Auburn University where she is a student.

Which Kenyan sports people inspire you?

Harambee Stars captain Olunga and world record holder in 1,500 metres, one mile and 5,000m – Faith Kipyegon. I met both of them in June this year.

Faith came to visit the Kenya Billie Jean King Cup team at Nairobi Club shortly after she broke two world records within a week. Her presence alone was motivation for all of us. She did not have to say much because she already inspired us by just breaking the two records. She told me and my team-mates Alicia Owegi, Cynthia Wanjala, Asumwa, Melissa Mwakha and Stacy Yego to keep fighting and believing in our dreams. That felt really special.

I met Olunga during the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha, Nakuru County when we were invited by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba. I didn’t know he knew me, but he did, and that felt really nice. Olunga told me to just keep doing what I’m doing, and that I could become the next Serena Williams or even exceed her achievements. That really motivated me.

You played a huge role in this year’s Billie Jean King Cup. What lessons did you pick from the tournament?

I was reminded of the importance of teamwork, and also leadership. It required team effort and I was the captain of the team. The experience exposed me to the intricacies of leading and inspiring a group, while also digging deep to maintain my individual character during the games. When you play singles, you need to be yourself because you are the only one on the court. You are your own leader. You cannot always wait for your coach or friends or anyone to push you and remind you of what you have to do. This is a lesson I will treasure forever.

Tell us about your dream to get into fashion

I already have a brand titled AO. The ‘A’ is shaped like a racquet. I don’t know if most people noticed that. The ‘O’ is a tennis ball. The inspiration came from the need to sell my brand out there. I have always wanted to be a fashion stylist, so having my own brand is a plus for me. At least I have my logo out there for people to see and to also remember me because, after tennis what next? I have always wanted to create my own style to stand out, and be my own boss. The design of my brand was done by designer Mukuvi. He really did a good job.

Can a player earn a living from tennis in Kenya?

Tennis players can subsist on tennis alone, but not here in Kenya. That could be possible in countries such as the US or Europe where there are a lot of opportunities. In Kenya, the landscape is still under developed. Even coaches find it hard to survive on the sport. Some have to do about five shifts in a day just to earn enough to afford basic needs for one day. But, in the US or Europe, a coach can even do one shift and earn enough to last a whole week.

When you joined Auburn University in January 2023, what did you make of your teammates?

They were really nice and I felt like we instantly established a connection. They were really good to me and to each other. They were very disciplined, which proved that they were focused on excelling in the game. My teammates and coach were impressed by my Wimbledon Doubles win since that’s what every tennis player hopes to achieve – to become a Grand Slam champion.

How does your typical week of school and training look like?

I usually have individual sessions with the coach on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, I have strategy meeting at 8am and then after that, class from 9.30am. One class is 50 minutes long, so I get 10 minutes to walk or drive or scoot to my next class. The longest class I ever attended lasted one hour and 15 minutes. After my classes, I sometimes do weight training or strength and conditioning.

What do you or don’t you like about living in the US?

The US is truly the land of the free. There are not many laws. What I also like about the US is their transport system. There is this rule that pedestrians come first, which I really like. Everyone follows traffic lights and the zebra crossings, unlike in Kenya. What I don’t like is that there are quite a number of shooting incidents in the US. It is so easy to get a gun.

Between a full scholarship in Kenya and a similar one in the US...which one would you have gone for?

If Kenya had the right structures and I had the people to train with, if I could earn enough to afford traveling for international tournaments, I would definitely stay in Kenya. This is home. I chose the US because they have good structures and I get challenged by other players. To win a match in the US, you have to give the game your all. It’s a challenge that I really love because I can improve my play. There are also good facilities and training equipment in the US, which is why I preferred to move there.

Apart from tennis, which other sport do you enjoy playing?

I have never played any other sport except tennis, but I always enjoyed and admired team sports. Tennis is my first and only love, but if I had to choose another sport, I could try basketball, volleyball or handball, but never football (chuckles).

Kenyan hit song Angela by Boutross was one of the songs that motivated you during the return of Billie Jean King Cup to Kenya and the Nairobi Club after 28 years in June 2023. What kind of music do you like?

I don’t have a specific song or genre because things in the music industry change every time. I choose my songs depending on the prevailing circumstances. If I want to listen to a sad song, I put one. Some local artistes that I really like include Bensoul, Fathermoh, Chris Kaiga, Harry Craze and musicians who play Afrobeats. Those songs are really nice.

What did you miss the most during your first five months in the US?

I missed Kenyan food, my family, friends and coach. Everything was different there. I missed my favourite food – ugali and chicken. I also like chapati. When I’m in the US, I like eating Mexican food.