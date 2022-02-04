T5 interview with Tinashe Mwaniki

Tinashe Mwaniki is a self-taught makeup artist who specialises in creative special effects and glam makeup, and a computer science graduate from Strathmore University. Tinashe says her work is more than a hobby, driven by pure passion and a drive to excel in the industry.

1.How did you learn to do SFX makeup? What drew you into doing this type of makeup, with a background in Computer Science?

I learnt most of my skills from the “great school of YouTube” and since last year, on Tiktok. My interest began during the quarantine year. We were basically indoors for a long time, and there were all these Tiktok trends with makeup artists from around the world. I discovered this community of SFX, cosplay and editorial artists like Abby Roberts and Mimi Choi, and decided to challenge myself to do similar looks, and that is when I discovered my love for this type of makeup. During my free time after classes, I would practise and post the looks on Instagram.

Just like computers need to be programmed to work in specific ways to fit the user’s needs, I too see the face as a ‘programme’ I can use to achieve different creative looks. My computer knowledge makes me savvy as I use it to record, edit, and share my work.

2.Have you ever made up your face to look like a Kenyan character?

Not yet, but more concepts are in the works this coming year, so stay tuned.

3.How do you decide what look you want to showcase next? How much does it cost to buy the makeup, lights and other products? How can budding artists get around the sometimes prohibitive cost of makeup?

The looks I choose are influenced by current trends on Instagram and Tiktok, inspiration from various sources such as movies and social media, and suggestions from followers. Half the time, however, I just experiment and build on basic looks. I sometimes go to my boards on Pinterest or Instagram and from there, I just let my creativity flow.

In terms of cost, since I restock products after a couple of months, it's not an expensive venture. One can grow their product base slowly, as they grow makeup-wise. Also, one can be creative with what they have. That's what I did at the beginning. Now that I am recognised by a few brands, I spend less as some of these brands offer PR packages.

I always advise those starting out to start small by getting basic, inexpensive products as they learn – such as eyeliners and brow pencils that cost about Sh20. For skin products though, cheap is expensive. Cheap products that aren't genuine can damage your skin. If you are willing to learn how to do more creative makeup, then you can invest slowly by buying the products that suit you that are a bit costly – like foundation and eyeshadow palettes. The good thing with makeup products is you can use one thing for different purposes.

4. You also do covers on Instagram. Do you have musical ambitions as well?

Actually, yes! I learnt how to sing and play the piano at a very young age and incidentally, when I joined Instagram a couple of years ago, the main purpose for my page was to upload my covers. I still do some music covers now and then. I won’t speak much on this because I am still figuring it out. You can expect more covers from me once in a while, or maybe a song. You never know…