T5 interview with Tinashe Mwaniki

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • My interest began during the quarantine year. We were basically indoors for a long time, and there were all these Tiktok trends with makeup artists from around the world.


  • I discovered this community of SFX, cosplay and editorial artists like Abby Roberts and Mimi Choi, and decided to challenge myself to do similar looks, and that is when I discovered my love for this type of makeup.


  • During my free time after classes, I would practise and post the looks on Instagram.

Tinashe Mwaniki is a self-taught makeup artist who specialises in creative special effects and glam makeup, and a computer science graduate from Strathmore University. Tinashe says her work is more than a hobby, driven by pure passion and a drive to excel in the industry. 

