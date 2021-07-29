T5 interview with Mike Wachira

Mike Wachira is a human rights lawyer, radio broadcaster, TV host, MC, DJ and motivational speaker. He is driven by the belief that we are all on earth to fulfill a purpose, and that the use of our individual and collective skills and talents to make a difference in the lives of others is what will drive us to our purpose



1. How do you manage to play all these roles at the same time?

I also ask myself this question often. I have, however, been blessed with the very rare gift of Attention Deficit Hyper Disorder (ADHD). This disorder makes it difficult for me to concentrate, particularly when I’m performing mundane and routine tasks. The irony is that if I am involved in processes that require creativity, design, problem solving or high energy, like DJing, emceeing, TV, or radio broadcasting, I am able to do multiple things at once without getting tired. My brain is wired that way – and this has turned out to be a blessing for me.

2. With all the gatekeeping that goes on in radio, were you able to do any human rights advocacy as a presenter?

Yes. While on air, I tried as much as possible to be aware of whether the entertainment content we broadcasted would harm others in any way. This is a constant struggle, especially for those in FM radio, where there is pressure to be controversial, and those who bow to that pressure often end up knowingly or unknowingly causing harm. This incidentally contributed to my decision to leave radio after doing it for 13 years.

3. You said we are on earth to fulfill a purpose. What do you think yours is?

To use my skills and talents to make a difference in the lives of others. I think if we all understood this, we could make a difference in the world. So many people are afraid to fully explore their talents because they are scared of what people will say. My answer to this is simple. Imagine the day you meet your maker. You will have to account for what you did with the talent you were given. What will you say?

4. You help your son with his YouTube channel. What tips do you use to protect him against cyber criminals?

Initially, this was a huge concern for me. But, as a family we realised that he would soon end up joining one social media platform or the other, so we thought it better to help him understand how to harness the power of the internet, and avoid the pitfalls. We were also very worried about exposing him to online bullying at such a young age. This is why he is primarily on YouTube, where the Share and Comment sections have been disabled.

5. What do you think is the most urgent human rights crisis that Kenya needs to address?