T5 interview with Mike Wachira

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

  • So many people are afraid to fully explore their talents because they are scared of what people will say. My answer to this is simple.


  • Imagine the day you meet your maker. You will have to account for what you did with the talent you were given. What will you say?

Mike Wachira is a human rights lawyer, radio broadcaster, TV host, MC, DJ and motivational speaker. He is driven by the belief that we are all on earth to fulfill a purpose, and that the use of our individual and collective skills and talents to make a difference in the lives of others is what will drive us to our purpose

