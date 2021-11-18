T5 Interview with Khadija Abdalla Bajaber

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

  • I would always be telling stories to myself, if no one wanted to hear them.


  • I’ve always done that, whether or not I wrote the stories down, or wanted them published.


  • As for other lives waiting to be lived, I only have this one. Which is the point. I don’t know what the future will look like, there is much to appreciate in the present.

Khadija Abdalla Bajaber, a writer, won the inaugural Graywolf Press Africa Prize for a first novel manuscript in 2018. You can find her work at Enkare Review, A Long House, Lolwe, and Down River Road.

