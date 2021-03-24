T5 Interview with Alex Kirimi

Alex Kirimi is an award-winning international model whose goal is to positively impact the local fashion industry.

1. Tell us about the awards you have bagged so far…

I won two continental modelling awards in 2015 and 2017. The fact that I got a fully paid trip to Cote D’Ivoire in 2017 to receive a modelling award made me feel great, and eager to work harder, learn, and pursue every opportunity in the industry.

2. How do you distinguish yourself from the many models out there?

You can look amazing on the outside, but be something completely different on the inside. You can never change your character. How you relate with and treat others, regardless of what you are going through, really matters. I am very social and that enhances my personality. In my opinion, a good model is one who has fully accepted themselves and who is comfortable in their skin or shape.

3. Many feel like modelling is a female-centric career. Is that true?

No. So far, I have learned that regardless of your gender or age, you can be a great model and work for brands and companies you’d never imagine working for.

4. How hard is it to model in Kenya? Did you always want to be in this field?

Not in a million years. My closest friends in campus made me participate in a beauty pageant in university! I didn’t win, but the desire to learn and explore modelling grew in me. My journey started slow because at that time, budding models needed to have connections so that they could get gigs with the top brands. “Connections” are a big thing in this country, regardless of the industry you are in, but that is changing. I am seeing an increased number of young, talented individuals getting huge opportunities by themselves.

I’ve had my highs and lows, as one cannot only depend fully on modeling in Kenya. That’s why talented Kenyan models relocate to other countries where they are likely to get noticed. Getting signed in Cape Town really exposed me to the other side of modeling. I learnt about professionalism and that modeling can be a full-time job.

I believe we have what it takes to make the industry grow – the resources, amazing landscapes, world class photographers and crew, top designers, artistic creative directors, and talented models.

However, the systems don’t favour creatives so it will take a while, but I’m sure that change is coming and I’ll be here to meet it.