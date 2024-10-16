Near-death experience that sparked my love for swimming

Jeff Muthuri, 24, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science (Civil Engineering) degree at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT). The last-born in a family of two began swimming in primary school. He swam for Mang’u up to the Central Region finals. Jeff has represented JKUAT as well as Genesis Swim Club in competitions. His achievements include being named MVP multiple times in Kenya Universities Sports Association (KUSA) swimming championships.

You are in your fifth and final year at Jkuat, how do you juggle academics and swimming?

It is difficult but necessary since swimming is therapeutic to me. It helps me cope with the stress from my course. I normally train from 4pm to 6pm to relax my brain after studying all day, which is quite refreshing.



What inspired you to take up swimming?

My late father Jediel Muthuri. He took me to swimming practice at Gretsa University pool from when I was in Class One. He used to take me on Saturdays and Sundays and that really motivated me to learn swimming despite my phobia of water from a near-death experience, which I experienced when I was a toddler.



Tell us about this near-death experience…

I was playing in the kitchen and back then we used to have these 20-kilogramme buckets for cooking oil. One was filled with water, so as I was playing I tripped and fell head first into the bucket. When my caregiver realised that I was in the bucket, she started screaming and I was pulled out. My body had turned blue due to oxygen deprivation and I was rushed to hospital. I'm told that I was resuscitated, although I can't remember the incident well.



Who is your role model in sport?

American Michael Phelps. He was the greatest swimmer of all time, a multiple Olympic champion and also world record holder. He's my role model because he rose to the top of the sport yet he once suffered from depression and was charged with driving while drunk. He fought through all that and still rose to the top. I admire his resilience.



What do you like most about swimming?

It helps me tune the world out. It is very therapeutic. What I don't like about swimming is the constant dry skin from chlorine exposure.



Tell us about the challenges you have faced in your swimming journey so far…

I had a shoulder injury in 2022 while taking part in a triathlon competition in Kilifi County. I strained my shoulder and also my left hip and was advised not to swim competitively for six months. Thankfully, I got two good physiotherapists who patched me up well. We did multiple sessions with them and I went back to swimming in four months.



How has your family supported your swimming journey?

My parents have supported me a lot, especially my mother Josephine Muthoni. She used to come for swimming galas and tournaments, and always prays for me. She also pays for my participation fees during competitions and ensures I have the right swimwear, and nutrition. My mother was a volleyball player and my father used to play football in high school. I guess that's where I got my athleticism from.



Give us one piece of advice from your parents that you always cherish...

My father used to advise me not to be a quitter regardless of how difficult the situation is. He used to tell me to just keep pushing through till I attain what I want.



How has swimming shaped your life?

Swimming has taught me to be disciplined, and to always do what's required of me whether I feel like doing it or not. Additionally, swimming has helped me maintain perfect health because I rarely get sick. Swimming has been good for both my physical and mental health. It is very therapeutic and helps me stay in shape.



How is your training schedule?

I wake up at 6am. I have breakfast, go to the gym for two hours, do schoolwork whether online classes or physical, and then finish any pending assignments. At around 4pm, I go for swimming practice. We normally have three sessions – warm up, main set and then the cool down. I am an individual medley (IM) person, so I normally do either butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke or freestyle sets.



Do you have any memorable moments in swimming?

My best moment in the sport was during an invitational championship at MPesa Foundation Academy in Thika in March this year. I recorded a 30 seconds, 50 microseconds in 50m Fly, and I won that race against one of my fiercest competitors, Ronnie Roberts (30.51sec). We've been swimming against each other since high school, so it was sweet victory.

My worst moment was at a gala in Woodcreek in Kiambu in April this year. I think I was doing the 200m backstroke and I stopped at the 150m mark thinking that I'd finished the race. I lost yet I was in the leading pack.



How did Covid-19 affect your swimming career?

I am an outdoor person so when everything was shut down, including public swimming pools, it took a toll on me mentally. I was forced to stay in the house, but I began doing physical conditioning training, which helped me. I also took up cycling, but not being able to swim was a very big blow.



What is your big dream in swimming?

Of course I dream of participating in the Olympics one day, and I believe I am on the right track. One thing I've added to my routine to help me realise this goal is the gym. I do a lot of strength training and conditioning. I hope this will help me improve my capabilities so that I can get selected to the national team.



In your view, what does it take to be a great swimmer?

It takes a lot of discipline, hard work and commitment to improve and master your craft and technique. It takes a lot of sacrifice – late nights, early morning workouts, and going to the pool even if you're tired. It takes a lot of mental strength but once you master that, everything will work out perfectly.



Apart from swimming, what else do you do in your life?

Travelling, engaging with nature and walking are my hobbies.