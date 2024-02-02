Nameless: This is why I took a break from music

This year marks a significant milestone for musician David Mathenge, better known by his stage name, Nameless. The 47-year-old has not only weathered the challenging tides of the music world for almost three decades, he has also garnered a wealth of experiences to share.

In this exclusive interview, the father of three reflects on the invaluable lessons garnered during his enduring journey in the often unforgiving realm of music. As he celebrates his 25th year in the realm of music, Nameless reveals that he is in the “kitchen” cooking a new album that blends the musical flavours of both the younger and older generations.

The first track from this upcoming album is slated for release at the end of this month.

1. How was the year 2023 for you?

In 2023, my initial plan was to take a break and not release any new music. I felt burnt out from the relentless efforts I had put into my music and influencing career in previous years, and I was seeking a brief respite and a chance to be more present at home. Currently, I'm back in the studio recording fresh content.

Last year I shifted my focus to my family. My wife and I have been working diligently, particularly in improving our influencing skills such as drafting entertaining scripts.

The highlight of the year was the arrival of my third-born daughter, Shiro, who has added a new dynamic to our household. Witnessing the older siblings adapting to their roles as big sisters has been heartwarming.

You know, as an older parent now, my attention is solely focused on our children’s healthy development and growth. Although there were some economic challenges, staying grounded at home became a central theme of my year. And despite the tough economic climate in the country, the fact that we are still doing well feels like a huge blessing. I also took advantage of the slower pace of life to be more involved in mentoring my children and strengthening our family circle.

2. Are there any challenges you’ve observed from raising children from different generations?

Besides our children, our parents are now our responsibility. They are doing well, but age is catching up with them and so they are slowing down. It is something that people don’t often think about. As we age, our parents start requiring us more, and that is part of growing up. Despite the challenges, we consider ourselves fortunate that they are still with us, and as siblings, we rally together to assist each other.

My firstborn, Tumiso, is in high school. She is doing well and she is a good leader. She has also assumed a leadership role on the student council. As her parent and mentor, I'm dedicated to identifying and nurturing her strengths and addressing any weaknesses.

Being a teenager, she faces heightened peer pressure, which requires me to continually boost her confidence and offer guidance on areas where she excels. You have to understand life better as a parent. I am at that stage of life where I am keen on understanding the merits and demerits of success, and redefining marriage, love and above all, knowing God.

This journey calls for a lot of self-reflection and self-awareness and it is why I chose to step back from the constant hustle of releasing music. As for Nyakio, she is navigating her path, and I am accompanying her on this journey with understanding and support.

3. What do you think the year 2024 has in store for you?

This is a big year for me as I celebrate my silver jubilee at the end of this year. It's been 25 years and that is a big deal for me. I am hoping to do an album that is a celebration of my music journey. I will be announcing that later.

While my joint album with my wife, Wahu, was paused temporarily following the arrival of our third child, I am now revisiting my solo project. Although our collaborative album remains on the horizon, my immediate focus is on preserving the essence of the Nameless journey.

The new album will feature both new and older generations, and I will start releasing it at the end of February. The aim is to reconnect with my audience by recounting my evolution up to this point. Being in the industry for 25 years is not easy.

I find myself in a unique position, with a fan base that includes parents and their children. I am known to the younger generation through TikTok hits, and I wish to bridge that generational gap.

I have to work with all generations, so I have to understand all of them. I want to give people a piece of me where some will learn from me while others will have something to remember me by. Hopefully, I will be able to release songs every month or every two months before the full album is out.

4. What major lessons have you learnt in your 25 years as a musician?

That is a long chapter and this is what this year is about. For me the biggest thing I am learning is to understand my strengths and weaknesses. I remain very open-minded and ready to learn, because I know that I don't know everything yet.

Whenever something happens, I observe it rather than make a judgement. I tell people not to be quick to judge, and to observe instead. When you are quick to judge, you can never learn because then you have already made up your mind. This applies in relationships, life, and careers.

5. How have you managed to maintain relevance in this dynamic industry for such a long time?

I have never been a know-it-all despite being in the industry for 25 years. Even when I sit down with a 25-year-old, I will still make sure I learn something from them as they also learn from me. I work with so many people and I am also very big on relationships. I value good friendships. Understanding people's psychology has also helped, and I am very keen on my mental health. I have understood that sometimes things could go wrong, and that is okay. Being burnt out is also okay.