My breakthrough came after I lost my job during Covid-19

Mirriam Ogunja, is a PhD student at University of Electronic Science and Technology in China. Throughout her stint as an international student, she has dazzled her professors and fellow students with her hard work, perseverance and outspoken nature. She was recently featured on Sichuan Living, a Chinese show that airs content targeting expats in China.

The Kenyatta University, Education graduate was forced to seek new opportunities abroad after losing her job when Covid-19 reared its ugly head in 2020. Before then, she had worked across several organisations for about seven years.



It is so hard to get a job in Kenya due to high unemployment rates. Did you experience this?

There are few jobs and so many graduates in our country and that’s why some of us moved abroad. You have to either move out of the country or create jobs. I kept switching employers, sometimes in pursuit of career growth, and other times to escape toxic bosses and workplaces, or simply because my contract came to an end. Most of these jobs would last for only a few months. The longest I have held a job in Kenya is three years.



How did you chance upon the opportunity to study in China?

The move to China was inspired by the pandemic. I had lost my job, actually, around that time most people had lost their jobs due to downsizing operations by most companies. For me, that turned out to be a blessing in disguise. A friend of mine called Okemwa who resides in the United Kingdom (UK) gave me a head-ups on available scholarships in China and UK. I missed out on the UK postgraduate prospects due to a deadline but luckily gained admission to University of Electronic Science and Technology in China after making applications to several universities.



How hard or easy was the application process?

It was quite cumbersome and you can easily give up because they need several documents such as references, and your academic track record. Thereafter you have to attend many tough interviews with a panel of five to six members which require resilience and composure. Patience is also key because it takes a while before you are informed whether you made it to the next stage.

I gained admission in 2021 but couldn't travel due to pandemic-related restrictions, so I initially attended online classes. I finally traveled to China in December 2022 after China opened its borders to the world and at that time, flight tickets were quite pricy with lots of procedures to do before and after travelling, including being locked up in quarantine upon arrival.



What is the biggest surprise you've encountered while living in China and have you finally adapted to the new environment?

The natives here speak their language very fast, so it's hard to follow if you are new. The weather, especially during winter, is really cold. That hit me hard when I first arrived and I felt like catching the next plane back to Kenya. I live in Chengdu, home to the giant pandas and exquisite cuisines. Every day I soak in the beauty of the magnificent city which is the capital of Sichuan Province and is well-known for its iconic spicy cuisine. Sichuan is actually the heart of Chinese traditional and authentic dishes.

The Chinese culture is quite diverse – their costumes, the mutant vehicles, the dance performances, the kind and friendly people, and the peculiar nature of strangers who stare at you…some even ask to take photos and videos with you. The experiences make the journey worthwhile.

My hobbies have changed since coming to China. Apart from reading, traveling, and drinking tea, now I enjoy watching opera performances. Currently, I am a member of the Sichuan Opera which makes me excited as I get a chance to mingle with other Chinese friends. My favourite dish is mushrooms and duck with rice because there is no ugali on this side.



Tell us about your studies and your experience with fellow students and professors…

Most facilities here are world-class and well-equipped with everything you need to survive and thrive. For the professors, I am humbled by their warmth and readiness to help and guide you whenever you need. The international student community made up of students from various countries is also helpful, and the diversity makes you appreciate everyone’s culture.



What's your plan after completing your studies? Has your time in China influenced or changed your life goals?

I am so glad I came here during this season of my life. There wouldn’t have been a better time to do this. My stay in China has greatly influenced my life goals. Once I am done with school, I hope to be a global citizen who is ready and fit for the global job market. The experience has broadened my scope of thinking and made a permanent imprint on my life. I see myself working in South Africa, Singapore, China, or anywhere in the world. I am grateful to all my family members for their support and to my grandfather for making this wish come true.



What are some of the challenges you have faced as an international student?

Leaving my loved ones behind, especially my little daughter, was hard. I miss my family all the time. The language barrier is also an issue. Adapting to new diets, especially red hot pepper, was also a challenge. The Chinese people put pepper in almost every dish and it feels terrible initially as your body adjusts to the new diet.

Additionally, the weather can be extreme. You have to endure super hot summers and really cold winters.



What advice would you give to a struggling graduate who has hopes of studying in China?

Hang in there, don’t give up. This applies not only to jobless graduates, but to those in early or mid-career levels who feel stuck. We all know that sometimes life’s troubles can make you wish you were born in another time and space but then you realise God knew exactly where he wanted you to be placed when he created you. That said, always have your passport ready.