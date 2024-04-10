Mwalimu Rachael: I am controversial, but for a reason

Renowned radio presenter Rachel Muthoni, known by her moniker Mwalimu Rachel, has frequently captured the spotlight due to her outspoken views on the music industry. With a career spanning over a decade in the media, Mwalimu Rachel has not only managed various artists but has built a vibrant brand in herself.





1. From where did the brand name ‘Mwalimu’ originate?

Haha...I know I don't seem like your typical teacher. But if I were, I'd definitely be that cool teacher everyone loves. The name "Mwalimu" actually started way back when I was working at Homeboyz radio. I used to host a show called Class124, where I imagined myself as the teacher and the listeners as my students. Since I came from the Coast to Nairobi, I found it hard to understand Nairobi Swahili. So, during the show, I taught my fans the Swahili spoken in Mombasa. And that's how the name "Mwalimu" came about. I don't really use the name for official engagements, but it's a great brand name for my business and social media pages.

Funny thing, my dad always wanted me to use his name for my radio show. But honestly, "Mwalimu" has opened up so many opportunities for me as a media personality. Although I must say, it's not just me – it's my awesome team that's helped me get to where I am today.





2. Many have described you as a controversial figure. How do you feel about that description?

Well, if being controversial means speaking up, sharing my truth, and making people think, then yes, I guess I'm controversial. But honestly, I'm not sure what they mean by that. I just speak my mind and try to make people see things in a different light, especially when it comes to the music industry. I ask a lot of important questions because I want to make a difference and leave a mark.

I want to be part of the conversation and empower others to speak up too. Sure, I've faced criticism and insults, but I'm still here. Words might sting for a while, but they can't change who you are or your purpose. I'm grateful for the people who remind me of that, especially my family and close friends. My mum supports me with her prayers and constant love. She is the kind of mother I want to be to my son. I may not be at her level yet, but I'm inspired by her faith and generosity towards me and my siblings, both emotionally and financially.





3. What course did you study?

In high school, I got a B+. School wasn't my favourite thing, but I knew I had to work hard because my dad thought good grades were important. At the University of Nairobi, I took a Bachelor of Arts degree course. My dad wasn't too thrilled about that. He wanted me to study business and commerce, so I told him the university said my grades weren't good enough. You know what? You have to chase your dreams and be ready to fight for them. I knew I wanted to be in the media, so with my BA, I focused on sociology, language, and communication. I had to bend the truth to follow my passion. I eventually came clean to my dad after I graduated and got a job. I even started working while still at the University of Nairobi. I would get some gigs to MC, and when the money started rolling in, my dad admitted he was happy with my choice.





4. What do you think Kenyan musicians often overlook? Are you currently managing any artists?

There's a lot to discuss about the music industry, but one crucial thing musicians need to grasp is treating it like a business. It's not just about having fun in the studio, it is about networking and being visible on various platforms. Are you consistently engaging with your audience on social media, not just when you're releasing music? It's important to share glimpses of your daily life to build a strong connection with your fans. This builds brand loyalty, so when you ask them to support your work, they'll be there for you. As for management, while I may be the public face, it's actually my company, MRX Limited, that handles management duties.

You'll see that name on contracts and in meetings. Currently, we're not managing any artists because we're in the process of establishing clear rules and regulations for how we'll proceed with artist management in the future.





5. What are your thoughts on the concept of marriage, and who do you admire as a role model?

I am a mother to a 10-year-old boy, and for me, that's what makes a family. In Africa, we're used to the traditional setup of a father, mother, and children, but times have changed. Nowadays, it's okay for a family to consist of just one parent and the children, and I'm proud of my family just the way it is. I cherish my family deeply and will do anything to protect them. As of now, I don't see myself having another child because my heart isn't set on it.

However, if there's a man who can change my mind, then I'm open to that. Besides my biological child, I also consider myself a mother figure to many. I support some with their education by paying school fees, and I'm currently mentoring young people in high schools. I admire several individuals for their achievements and impact. Oprah Winfrey is someone I greatly admire. I'm inspired by her journey from humble beginnings to where she is today.