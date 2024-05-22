Mungai's lungs of steel that earn him a decent living

To say Simon Mungai has lungs of steel would be to exaggerate the power he packs in his chest. However, that might be the best way to illustrate his prowess with an instrument capable of leaving anyone breathless — the trombone.

As illustrated recently in a video that went viral of a policeman passionately playing the brass instrument, operating a trombone is no child's play. But once one gets hooked, Simon says, it is a fun ride.

He is a third-year student of medicine at the University of Nairobi, and learnt to play the instrument at the Safaricom Youth Orchestra. He joined the orchestra in 2014 and graduated in 2020.

Today, Korogocho-born Simon juggles between studying, playing in church, performing, and teaching music. Teaching brings him an income while medicine, in his own words, is “delayed gratification” that will bring an income later.

The trombone instrument must require a lot of energy to play…

Yes. You have to eat well, exercise, and do lots of swimming to increase your lung capacity because you have to hold your breath for long periods.

Have you got your own trombone? I read that at some point you were getting one from Ghetto Classics…

Yes, I have one trombone currently. It’s called a Holton. It is a privilege to have one because they are quite expensive. They cost about Sh100,000, so getting one is an achievement.

How are your studies going?

I am a third-year student at the University of Nairobi. I’m pursuing a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree.

That means you are putting in a lot of effort because medicine isn’t easy…

I couldn’t say it’s hard. The only problem is that there is humongous content to be retained. But if you’re a bookworm, it becomes quite easy and enjoyable too. You know, it’s like solving puzzles. Sometimes it’s so beautiful. But sometimes it can be, let’s say, too much to handle, especially when you’re also engaged in other extracurricular activities like music and other stuff like teaching. It can be a lot.

By the time you graduate, you will be a qualified trombonist with a degree in medicine, how do you plan to use the two skills?

To be honest, I’m planning to practice medicine. I really look forward to being a doctor and furthering my education to a Master’s, and sub-specialise in surgery. But also I’m a passionate musician. When I finished Form Four, I had a hard time choosing between going to medical school or going to music school. But over time, I’ve come to realise these things are doable; they intermarry. You can do one while also pursuing the other. So, I have no intentions of dropping music anytime soon because at least for now, music is paying my bills.

You say music pays your bills…how?

I’m lucky to be earning from both teaching and playing music. And I’ve had the privilege to gig with some of Kenya’s finest musicians like McKinley from NHP. Currently, I’m working with Eddie Grey. I’ve worked with Sanaipei (Tande), and I’m also currently playing for Wyre.

Is it the training you got at the Safaricom Youth Orchestra that you are imparting on your learners?

Most of my foundation started at SYO (Safaricom Youth Orchestra). I learnt a lot of stuff. Apart from music, I also learnt a lot of leadership skills, because most of the time I was the section leader, and also the principal trombonist. In layman's terms, that means you’re in charge of your section. You have to be a good leader to manage your section, to make sure everybody is up to speed with the music we are playing. So, SYO has really impacted me well, positively with leadership skills, with my playing, with all the knowledge I have.

You’re also a conductor?

Yes, I do conduct at Ghetto Classics. I’m an assistant conductor. I usually help our music director, Mr Eric. I also take conducting classes online from The Juilliard School. Juilliard is like the Harvard of music. It is a number one musical school based in New York.

Can a trombone player perform solo or you have to be part of a band?

People are used to seeing trombones as a backup instrument, but it can actually be a solo instrument. It blends well with other instruments and it can also take the lead.

Kenyans are used to seeing brass instruments only with police bands and in some churches…

You know, it’s a culture thing. Apart from police bands, things like orchestras are viewed as Western ideas. But with time, people have come to accept it as part of our culture. I have seen the emergence of such wonderful orchestras like the Ghetto Classic Orchestra, the Kenya National Youth Orchestra, and the mighty Nairobi Orchestra. The Nairobi Orchestra, for instance, sells out all its concerts, meaning it’s a culture people are starting to adopt. However, we still have lots of myths, like the belief that orchestral music is only for the rich. Yes, the tickets are quite pricey, but the music is so enjoyable. It’s something out of the ordinary…music you haven’t ever heard. And I think it’s so nice. I think with emerging orchestras and concerts every season, slowly by slowly people are coming to adapt to it. I think classical music is here to stay.

As a medicine student and a musician, what does your week look like?

I have a pretty ugly timetable. I usually have classes from Monday to Friday, from morning to evening. In the evenings, I sometimes have concerts or practice sessions. On weekends, I do music full-time. In the morning I go to Mukuru to teach music. I then rush from Mukuru to church, and do a quick sound check in preparation for Sunday service. Then I leave church and go to Ghetto Classics, Korogocho, do another session till 4pm and then I go home, and prepare for Sunday. On Sunday, I have to wake up really early, go to church and stay there until 2pm. Thereafter I go to Ghetto Classics, teach and conduct until 5pm, and then I go back home, then the cycle continues.