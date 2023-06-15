Millennials in the law

Like many career fields in Kenya, the legal profession has not been spared from the effects of a dwindling economy, and is no longer as glamorous as it used to be. Like many ‘hustlers,’ some lawyers find themselves having to tighten their belts as the number of paying clients declines. While this is a challenge that many in the legal profession face, learned friends who have just graduated from law school and have less than three years of experience are the most affected group.

Yes, they count themselves fortunate to be gainfully employed at a time when many graduates their age are either struggling to find employment or losing jobs, but they face a number of challenges in their quest to grow in their careers. Some have opted to quit the profession due to long working hours, or poor pay, or harassment by older colleagues, and others have turned to entrepreneurship in the search for a more flexible work schedule. These are the stories, thoughts and experiences of four early career lawyers.

Photo credit: Pool

Kevin Nam, 31

Legal Manager, Gilanis Distributors

It was not easy for Kevin to get an opportunity in an area that is dominated by grey-haired advocates at such a young age. He says getting good pay after college was not easy, as senior advocates have a tendency of exploiting fresh law graduates.

“As an advocate who has been admitted to the bar just recently, you don’t have any grounds to negotiate your starting salary since you don’t have any experience, and that is what the senior advocates use to exploit you, if you’re lucky to get a job.

“Most young advocates experience this and get shocked because many of them were attracted to the profession by its perceived glamour, and not their passion, or a desire to improve the justice system.

Ours used to be a prestigious profession but because nearly 20 universities and colleges nowadays offer Bachelor of Law degree courses, some senior advocates have begun despising fresh advocates and referring to them as half-baked, depending on which university they went to.

New law graduates face great pressure from friends and relatives who refer to them as wakili (lawyer). If you don’t meet their expectations, you can end up being very frustrated.

Imagine getting invited to harambees yet you earn much less than some of those who invite you. Many compare young lawyers with the senior ones who have built their wealth over the years.

I experienced a lot of pressure and anxiety in my first year of practice. Besides the pressure of work, I also suffered burnout as the firm I previously worked for had few personnel and resources.

Because you work under the owners of the firm, you do a lot of donkey work. You often travel across counties, and are still expected to do office work with tight deadlines. Most of the time you find yourself working overtime without extra pay, and many young advocates don’t even have leave days.

That said, I am glad that I am satisfied by my career choice.

I never thought that I would someday join the corporate world at such a young age. Working for the biggest distributor in Kenya is exciting and my future prospects look bright, although sometimes I miss litigation.

My job takes a lot of my time, but I strive to strike a healthy work-life balance because I love socialising. I interact with the elderly, go on family trips, and road trips with people outside my profession to unwind.

I am glad my lecturers at Moi University prepared me well for the tough demands of this profession. I hope to someday be admitted to the Bar.

What scares me is the frequent change in government administrations, and the prospects of technology like ChatGPT taking over. Many government processes, including filing of taxes, have been digitised, and a lot of that work is now done by non-lawyers.

I cannot complain since my salary has hit six figures. Some advocates are paid Sh25,000 per month and stay on just to gain experience.

Photo credit: Pool

George Kamau Ngige, 29

Founder of Kamau Ngige and Company Advocates

I was admitted to the Bar at the onset of the pandemic, and I saw it as an opportunity to fulfill my dream to fight for justice for the downtrodden, while making a living at the same time.

I was admitted to the Bar on March 9, 2022, and started practicing nearly one year later.

When I started out, I approached many law firms in Nakuru City but most of them turned down my application and said they were shutting down, while others were reducing their workforce due to the challenges of the pandemic.

I had to survive, so I started offering law services on freelance basis, before I transformed into a briefcase lawyer.

I would get briefs from advocates whose in-trays were full. I did this for a couple of months before I got my own files, after which I took a leap of faith and opened my own firm.

I realised if you work hard, you will get clients who will pay for your services, then you can slowly build your brand.

Like many of my peers, I battle burnout almost daily because I often have to work long hours.

Sometimes I receive distress phone calls from clients who are arrested in the middle of the night and I’m forced to go to police stations to secure their release. As a young advocate, you don’t always sleep because that one client locked up at the police station can make a difference in your new firm.

I have experienced toxic work environments, especially earlier in my career. I didn’t know that working in some of the established local law firms long ceased to be an enjoyable journey of learning and mentorship, and that most of the well-known firms are just looking for cheap labour.

That said, I am glad this career has met my expectations and aspirations. I find great satisfaction in helping my clients get acquitted. I have won a few judgments in the past 10 months and this makes me happy.

Whenever I experience work related stress, I consult senior advocates and they have been of great help to me so far. I think universities should prepare students for the hard life that awaits them after graduating.

They should go beyond pushing students to get good grades, and this will reduce the level of stress young advocate experience at the initial stages of their careers.

My first experience in court was a like a culture shock that I will never forget.

In my first court case, I was sitting with senior advocates and as I was appearing for the petitioner in that matter, the senior advocates, who were working for the other party, didn’t introduce me to the court until the judge intervened.

It was not a nice feeling to be ignored in court. We are all advocates, the only difference is the level of experience. We deserve respect no matter what.

I once also had an altercation with a judge, and that experience taught me to always be humble and respectful to the bench, fellow advocates, and clients.

I derive great joy from representing young advocates in the LSK Nakuru Chapter council, and get favourable judgments for my clients.

The most difficult thing about being a young lawyer is breaking into the job market. This profession used to be glamorous but it has been muddied by the recession and the pandemic.

Photo credit: Pool

Caroline Jemator Kimoriot, 29

Founder of Kimoriot Jemator and Company Advocates

I have been in this practice for the last three years. I went to Moi University School of Law.

The most difficult thing about being a young lawyer and having a private practice is getting clients.

This is a career that has no retirement age, and you must fight for clients with your seniors – some of who were admitted before you were born.

Due to stiff competition, the young advocate sometimes contemplates going into employment as an associate, but immediately drops the thought due to the often unfavourable work environment.

As a young advocate, sometimes you get clients who look promising and they give you a job. However, when it comes to paying legal fees, they fail to honour their obligations. This is very common among young advocates.

The other big challenge is our young age. A middle-aged client was once referred to me but when he came and saw the advocate he was supposed to engage with, he changed his mind about working with me.

Most people believe that the older you are, the better you are at the job. They view young advocates as green horns who can’t deliver.

My first year of practice was akin to baptism by fire. I started practicing at the onset of Covid-19 and I remember being so scared the first time I addressed a court comprising of three Court of Appeal judges. But at the same time, it helped me gain courage.

At one time, I found myself handling a case where my opposing counsels were three senior advocates. I felt as if they were looking down on me. This is something many of us experience, and it can really be discouraging yet we do a lot of research before we go to court. We do not want special treatment. We simply want equal recognition as members of the Bar.

But, not all senior advocates are unsupportive. Some senior advocates are ready to hold your hand as you grow and guide you to overcome challenges. I got my first client from a senior advocate. Another one donated an old computer to me.

Another challenge I’ve had to overcome as a young advocate is a toxic behaviour in some private firms.

At my previous workplace, the work environment was not very friendly and that is one of the reasons I decided to start my own firm, which I registered in December 2021.

Running your own law firm as a young advocate is quite hard. It needs a lot of dedication, but it is far better than being employed. You partake of the joy and frustrations without blaming anybody.

I plan to go to the University of East London for my Master’s studies as I grow in the profession.

What scares me most is running out of clients. So far, I am happy my client base has been growing steadily.

Photo credit: Pool

Peninah Wangari Mwangi, 29

Founder, Wangari Mwangi and Company Advocates

One of the major obstacles I have encountered as a young advocate is getting placement. This is because you have to be employed first to get experience, then decide whether to start your own firm or continue being employed.

The decision of whether to work in private practice or be employed by the government is a tough one to make.

Although law is still viewed as a prestigious and noble profession, the truth is that things are fast changing and many new advocates are struggling.

I can’t compare when I was admitted in 2018 and today, five years later. Being a young advocate is a huge struggle. Payments from clients are shrinking. This is not a career for the faint hearted.

It is so frustrating. Reports of sexual harassment by bosses during pupillage are worrying. It is actually a pandemic. Many advocates will opt not to go to work because of sexual harassment. It is a pertinent issue that needs to be addressed. I know of many colleagues who have experienced sexual harassment.

My first year of practice was terrible and frustrating. I experienced burnout. I used to carry files home almost daily. Young advocates are required to do so much!

I have encountered toxic behaviour from colleagues in court and from the police. This was more prevalent in my first year of practice.

This job is associated with a lot of stress. How an advocate manages time will determine whether he or she will stay sane. If you mix work with your personal life you will get overwhelmed. You won’t have time for family and friends. Time management is everything. It helps you maintain family and friends.

I don’t want to stay in this practice for decades. My career plan is to apply to be a judge after 10 years.

When I opened my firm, what scared me most was where to get files and clients.

There was a time I wanted to quit but one of my mentors encouraged me to soldier on and since then I have not entertained any more ideas of quitting. I believe I am a fighter.

Society’s expectations are another challenge I have to contend with. When I started, a lot was expected from me.

Many think that you are rich just because you are wearing those wigs and gowns. They forget there are struggles in every journey.

An incident that almost put me off is when I appeared before the Court of Appeal as a young advocate.

It was a scary moment. Court of Appeal matters are complex but I put a brave face and went on to argue an application. Three judges asked me questions simultaneously and I responded to the best of my capability.

I am yet to reach my dream of earning a six-figure salary. Unlike before, it’s impractical for a young advocate to make good money in the first five to 10 years of practice. The benefits of this career don’t come that quickly.