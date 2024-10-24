MCA Tricky on the challenges of celebrity dating and why education is irreplaceable

Growing up in the heart of Makueni County, MCA Tricky, real name Francis Munyao, says he lived a life filled with challenges that significantly shaped his future. As the youngest in a family of five, MCA Tricky talks about the harsh realities of poverty, compounded by his parents' lack of formal education. His father and mother, though hardworking, struggled to make ends meet in a village where opportunities were few and far between. This background left the former Churchill Show comedian fighting for survival.

Tricky says he realised from an early age that education was his way out, but it was not an easy journey. Despite his bright mind, financial difficulties affected his schooling, forcing him to rely on scholarships and sponsorships. He almost dropped out in Class Seven due to lack of funds, and only managed to finish primary school through the kindness of sponsors who believed in his potential.

When he was in Form Two, his scholarship period elapsed and he was exposed to street life in Nairobi for the first time. This experience shaped his comical persona, as he often taps into the character of a street boy in his performances. Today, MCA Tricky is pursuing a Master's degree in mechatronics engineering at JKUAT.



1. What motivated you to build your retirement home as soon as you started earning from comedy?

Growing up, I saw how finding a good home was challenging for my parents. So, when I started making money, the first thing on my mind was to build a place where my family could feel comfortable, and where they could feel a sense of pride and security. To me, a good home isn't just about luxury, it is about having enough space and creating a peaceful environment for my loved ones. I bought the land in Machakos County during the pandemic, taking advantage of that period to invest in a few acres because everything had slowed down.

I did not rush the process. Every step, from purchasing to building the five-bedroom bungalow, was meticulously planned. I have learned to pace myself and focus on doing things right rather than fast. The house is almost complete. I am currently finishing the interior which I know will take time but I am in no hurry.



2. Despite your success in the comedy world, why do you believe education remains irreplaceable in today’s society?

I finished Form Four in 2010 and since then, I have always viewed education as more than just a means to land a job. It is about growing your mind, enhancing your problem-solving skills, and developing a better understanding of the world around you. There is a common misconception that going to university is a waste of time, especially if you are already making money or have a career. But for me, education offers something that can’t be replaced. The skills you gain, critical thinking, and the ability to analyse complex issues extend far beyond the knowledge contained in textbooks.

I believe in lifelong learning, which is why I decided to pursue a Master’s degree even after achieving success in comedy. Learning keeps me mentally sharp and I do not think I will ever stop. I am squeezing every minute I can out of my busy schedule to study. Currently, I am working on my final project. Education is truly irreplaceable. People often think it is just about getting a job, but it is so much more than that. It shapes your mind, enhances your reasoning and problem-solving capacity, and develops essential soft skills. Even as my brand gained recognition and success and I was making great moves, I felt the need to keep challenging myself with new knowledge and experiences. I love learning.

3.How has being a celebrity shaped your life?

The good side of being a celebrity is that doors open more easily for you, and it is easier to make money when you are a recognisable brand. Being a brand means you have more opportunities to generate income, whether through endorsements, advertisements, or other collaborations. However, not all celebrities make money, it is the brand that brings in revenue. For instance, when you are a brand like MCA Tricky, it becomes easier to convert your influence and energy into earnings compared to other types of hustles. Another benefit of being a celebrity is the networking opportunities. As a brand, it is easier for me to reach out to influential people, like a governor, and get support for a project. Networking with business leaders becomes more accessible as well, and these connections can be priceless.

However, sometimes I sit and wonder if I could be where I am now through another path, not related to being a celebrity. I am grateful that God has placed me here, but at times, I wish I could have reached this point through another means, like through my engineering career, for example. Being a celebrity comes with many limitations. Sometimes, you lose touch with certain aspects of reality because you always have to maintain a public persona. For example, it is hard for me to just live as Francis Munyao. I have to keep up with the expectations of the audience, and that can be exhausting. It is also difficult to express my opinions freely. Being a public figure, everything I say or do is judged harshly. Those are some of the challenges of being in the spotlight.

4. Has being a celebrity complicated your dating life, and how do you deal with those challenges?

Absolutely. Trying to settle down and start a family as a celebrity is very tricky. If I were not a public figure, I probably would already have a family and kids by now. But now I have to overcome certain odds. Society tends to judge us based on the actions of other celebrities. For instance, if I approach a woman I like, she is likely already influenced by whatever rumours or assumptions exist about celebrities. People often don’t see me as an individual, they lump all celebrities together and judge us from the same lens. If one celebrity makes a mistake, it is like we are all guilty by association. In other professions, like teaching or medicine, if one person makes a mistake, people don’t judge the entire profession. But with celebrities, if one person breaks up a family or has personal issues, the whole group gets stereotyped. Convincing someone that I am different can be difficult.

As for pressure, yes, I do feel it, although my parents are understanding. They come from a traditional African background and are excited for me to start my own family. While they are not directly pressuring me, I can sense their eagerness. My greatest fear is ending up with the wrong person. Finding the right partner from my circle is also very challenging. My dad once told me something that stuck with me, he said, “Your wife is probably in circles that you don’t reach.” And that’s true. There are places and people I don’t have access to because of my celebrity status.

Whether I am at a show or in church, I am expected to perform, to entertain. It is rare for me to just be myself. This limits my chances of meeting someone who truly sees me for who I am. I think this is a challenge many celebrities face, but we don’t often talk about it.