Manuel Moureh: Visionary Gen Z CEO leading the way in marketing and technology innovation

Manuel Moureh is a Gen Z CEO and founder who is leading the way in marketing and technology innovation. With a background in multimedia journalism, an AI accreditation, and a passion for creativity and storytelling, Manuel has built a successful marketing business, Trance Studios, offering a range of services leveraging AI and big data. Despite challenges, Manuel's dedication and commitment to his goals have contributed to his success. He emphasises cost-saving partnerships, client satisfaction, and leveraging technology to automate tasks and provide efficient marketing solutions. Manuel encourages young entrepreneurs to be inventive and collaborative to stand out in a competitive market.





Who is Manuel Moureh?

Manuel Moureh is an inspiring figure in the marketing industry, who is driven by his passion for creativity, innovation, and storytelling. He is a CEO, founder, and entrepreneur, equipped with a Bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Riara University, an accreditation in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Helsinki, and a background in marketing technology. Through his hard work and dedication, Manuel has become a successful Gen Z leader, motivating others to pursue their goals and make a positive difference in the world.





What led you to leave the journalism field and venture into marketing, photography and videography?

After my experience as a video journalist intern at Pulse Kenya, I felt inspired to broaden my horizons and encompass more than just journalism. As a result, I started a boutique marketing agency that specialises in providing my clients with a comprehensive suite of services. While I still practice journalism through marketing, I also utilise my expertise in photography and videography to provide my clients with a more rounded experience. It has been a fulfilling journey and I'm excited to see what the future holds.





What exactly is your company involved in? Also, would you mention some of the clients that you have handled before?

Our company enables brands to reach their desired audiences through Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. We offer a wide array of marketing solutions backed by technology i.e. digital marketing, content marketing, and influencer marketing among many others. Our clients span various industries from e-commerce to hospitality to manufacturing. We are proud to have serviced big names such as Jumia, Radisson Blu, Toyota, Huawei, GreenForest Foods, the Marketing Society of Kenya, Kapu, and more.





What are some of the challenges that you have encountered as a young entrepreneur in the course of your business?

The biggest challenge I have faced and still facing is getting funding, as you know Africa only receives one percent of investor money so getting our ventures to grow is an uphill task. But we have people who make this journey slightly easier like Google - who have given us free credits to use for two years as we set up our platforms and Growth Africa who guide us on that journey. Also, getting a chance to serve big brands is not easy because you need ‘connections’. You have to be innovative to succeed in the startup environment.





What are some of the things that have contributed to the success of your business?

I'd say that passion, hard work, and a strong commitment to my goal of telling stories to the world have been the main contributors to the success of my business. From day one, I've been driven by the desire to make a difference and share meaningful stories with my clients. Whether it was a challenge or a barrier, I stayed focused and never gave up. I'm proud to say that I've achieved my dream, and that I'm continuing to push myself to strive for even greater goals. Discipline has been key to my success as well; I always make sure to stay on top of my tasks and complete them in a timely manner. It's all about dedication, and I'm not afraid of putting in the hard work to get the job done.





Who has been your biggest inspiration to get to where you are today?

My main inspiration is my dream of being successful. That's what gets me up every day. But I also look up to many successful leaders in our industry who have made major strides globally. Currently, I’m following in the footsteps of Joel Rao, one of the CEOs of Dentsu and co-founder of Africa Creative Agency - his achievements at those companies make me visualise the dream of Trance Studios.





In your capacity as a CEO, what are some operational strategies that you have implemented that have made your business successful?

As a CEO, I have implemented a few operational strategies that have allowed us to remain successful. One of the most important has been to seek out cost-saving partnerships with vendors who can provide us with the services we need. Additionally, we have also placed a strong emphasis on client satisfaction to ensure our customers are getting the best service. Finally, we consistently innovate solutions that can withstand the test of time. Through these measures, we have been able to continue to be successful.





Technology is instrumental in the success of any business. How are you leveraging technology in your business and how is it of benefit to you?

With AI we are able to do tasks that took many people, multiple hours to achieve in minutes and more accurately. In marketing especially, we have been able to automate many repetitive tasks and make it easier for our customers to focus on what they do best i.e. we create marketing technology stacks - a combination of different marketing tools and output the results on one dashboard that our clients can get all the insights they need from a campaign.





In your opinion do you think that Artificial intelligence will be replacing some jobs?

Definitely, AI will take away many jobs but at the same time create many opportunities. For example, most customer service challenges will be handled by AI leaving humans with time to focus on the real problems, therefore, needing fewer customer service agents, but at the same time, tech jobs are on the rise. By 2030 it is estimated that there will be a shortage of over 18 million tech workers meaning there will be tons of opportunities and jobs. People just need to position themselves to gain an advantage.





What are your thoughts on unemployment in Kenya?

Our country should create a very conducive environment for us to turn our passions into profit. At Trance, we saw this gap and that’s why we came up with a product called Africademy which is an e-learning platform that provides affordable market-ready courses with job connections after certification because most jobs in marketing require skills as opposed to theoretical knowledge.





How are you dealing with competition as a brand?

Innovation, collaboration and partnerships. We don’t have many competitors because we are among the pioneer companies of Martech in Africa so mainly being ahead of technological advancements ensures that we’re already where our competitors would like to get. But also, we collaborate with bigger marketing agencies to implement their campaigns with AI-driven solutions.





What would be your advice to young entrepreneurs who are starting out and what can they do to stand out?