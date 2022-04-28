Let’s practise digital discipline to escape internet addiction

Internet addiction is a disease that is slowly destroying young people’s lives, many of them college students. Personally, I live by one rule: I don’t use my phone during weekends. I use those two days engaging in more beneficial activities. We live in a highly digitalised world, and while this has its advantages, it makes internet users susceptible to addiction. Nowadays, it is not a surprise to see a young person walking with his eyes glued to his phone, scrolling from one social media platform to another looking for nothing specific.

In high school, shortly after the management installed free WiFi zones, there was sharp rise in the number of students caught sneaking mobile phones into the school. Since the university does not limit the use of smart phones, existence of free WiFi within the school premises is one of the factors contributing to social media captivity. We all know of students who stay on their devices all night, at the expense of getting healthy sleep.

Some rely so much on Google that they are unable to complete simple class assignments without the internet. Few students go to the library to do their research nowadays. Indeed, it is sad to see a student unable to answer a simple question like, when did Kenya gain independence, without Google.

As we all know, one must purchase internet bundles to go online. Imagine how much money some students spend purchasing bundles, then spend their time online doing nothing constructive. Instead of using online resources to learn new skills like playing guitar or engaging in charity work, we have become slaves to social media.

Almost everyone has either an Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Tiktok account, meaning that young people are communicating ad interacting with others from all over the world. It is no surprise, therefore, that many have been victims of cyber bullying, others have fallen to depression, and, in extreme cases, been pushed to suicide. What sense is there in using your lunch money to buy bundles only to get bullied online? Digital discipline is really lacking among campus students, and this needs to change.

By Wafula Meshack, Rongo University