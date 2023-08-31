I fear he will leave me for a fresher...

BY JACINTA MUSEO

September is already here. As you all know, this month marks the start of a new semester, which means the arrival of new students (freshers), who automatically form a fresh supply of girlfriends and boyfriends. As they await this new batch of comrades, continuing students are sharpening their seduction skills.

To me, this September marks the start of my last lap. But I'm not so happy about it, and Nicodemus is the cause of it all. He is from my class and I've been seeing him for the last six months. You can call him Mr Handsome because he has looks to die for. I fell in love with him the first time I spotted him, and coincidentally, he hit my DM that very day with that "hi" nonsense, followed by a few paragraphs of “I love your bla bla bla” as he explored his chances of tasting my sweet waters.

Fast forward to a year later where we are currently dating. I can say he is a place holder who fulfils only a few roles in my life. Although I don’t plan on making him my husband, he has really mastered the art of seduction and I can't deny that I enjoy his romantic theatrics. His plans about us lately, I know not. He has started giving me the silent treatment, and I have an idea why.

As an elder in the school, everyone knows that we have been through hell and back. As fourth year students we are exhausted and anxious about the future, and it shows. We cannot look as fresh and tantalising as the incoming first years. You can’t be glowing after enduring four years of hunger, assignments, missing marks and broken hearts.

Back to this guy, Nick. I know him so well, and I know of his obsessive love for yellow yellow girls. The guy can swap partners and fall in and out of love every day if allowed. I have never understood his raging appetite for women.

Anyway, here is why I feel so unworthy. Unlike first years, I'm so thin, you'd think I'm an aspiring model on a weight loss journey. I'm okay with going for a lecture with my shaggy hair. I rarely apply makeup, and mom jeans are a staple in my wardrobe. I just wear whatever I feel like, because I’m not intending to get the attention of any one. I'm a grown woman you know?

First years on the other hand have all the time to do their eyebrows and apply concealer. They won't mind freezing and shining on their way to lecture halls, wearing short dresses that show their firm assets, while ours decided to take a rest long ago, obeying the law of gravity and looking like they got that trypanosomiasis defect.

It's gonna be gloomy on my side, my dearests. I'm afraid I'll be left. He definitely will scatter once the freshers get here. With the peer pressure and the inbuilt lust of Nick, I don’t expect him to stick with me. First years are always keen to meet handsome men in campus. I'm pretty sure one daughter of man will meet Nick, and be swept away by his white sneakers, cheap cologne and deep voice.

That little girl will be pampered and spoilt with old school romance and fake promises, and she will believe all of Nick’s lies. Then she will spread the legs miles apart to fully accommodate his strokes, and that's how I’ll be forgotten, guys. I feel like I’ve already lost the laugh of my life.

I am sure that what I'm feeling is real, and I'll tell y'all about it when time comes. Meanwhile, let me get into this dating app and look for a potential comforter since the next few months will be super tough.