I dream of a more just world for women

Beatrice Amondi Odhiambo, 27, is an International Business Management and Leadership graduate from Bottega University, Massachusetts. She has vast experience through her philanthropic works and partnership with non-profit organisations such as Plan International Kenya and Life for Children Welfare.

She also has prior experience working with the Communication Authority of Kenya. She currently works in girl-child, young mothers and widows’ empowerment programmes, with her guiding principle in life being to always practice kindness and courage in equal measure.

Tell us about your current role working with young mothers and women in Kisumu slums…

The battle against period stigma and poverty is tough but important. We must work towards a future where access to menstrual products and education is not limited by one's circumstances. It's been an incredible seven months of working with vulnerable young mothers and women of Kisumu slums and rural areas, and my aim is to make a significant difference in their lives by providing essential menstrual hygiene products, empowerment programmes and opportunities.

I am looking forward to a time when every woman will have safe and dignified access to period care, regardless of their socioeconomic status.



What does your role at the programme entail, and what inspired you to do this work?

I was born and raised in Nyalenda slums. Growing up, I could see the challenges girls and women were going through to access period products. Some would be abused sexually by their elder cousins in return for period products. Unfortunately, the situation is the same. Cases of incest are on the rise in the slums and rural areas of Kisumu, and I get the true picture whenever I make my weekly visits to these slums.

Some do not attend school when they are menstruating simply because they are unable to afford sanitary pads. Some stepfathers make sexual advances on their stepdaughters with the promise of buying them pads.

With support from worthy friends such as the Interior Principle Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo, vulnerable girls from areas such as Kunya Village in Kisumu East, Nyalenda slums, Kolunje Village in Seme, Manyatta slums, Obunga, Kanyamedha and Nyakach have been receiving the products monthly for the past six months.

What are some of your key highlights and achievements so far?

We acknowledge that women serve as wellsprings of nourishment from which society derives its continuity. It is important to note that the efforts to empower women involve collaboration among various stakeholders, including policymakers, businesses, and individuals. We are committed to finding sustainable socio-economic solutions for women.

With support from Dr Raymond Omollo, we have been able to access support networks with the State Department for Social Services, the State Department for Cooperatives, and the CEO of Pepea Capital, a financial service. Currently, we have 150 women as beneficiaries of the mentorship and empowerment programme. Subsequently, ‘Kinda gi Tich’ women group from Nyando constituency recently received 500 plastic chairs and five tents to boost their business.

We also identify vulnerable children who are not able to attend secondary school due to school fee challenges and currently, we have sponsored 17 students.

You once vied for a political seat. What inspired you to do so?

I have a strong passion for public service. There's only so much you can do as an individual. As you can tell, I am a strong believer in women empowerment. A political office can effect change in so many areas of society. Additionally, I am confident that I bring unique perspectives and experiences to governance.

What advice would you offer to the little girl who looks up to you as a mentor?

My generation, popularly known as Gen Z, tends to have unconventional beliefs about the importance of education. Some believe they can make it without education, and I do not refute it, because there are so many examples of individuals who excelled in life despite their limited level of education. However, I’d advise any young person to take education very seriously. Information is power. Go to school when you can, and study as much as you can. This will help you navigate and relate well with people. Networking is very important.

In what other ways do you serve the community?

I am a philanthropist and also involved in a lot of charitable events. Also, I serve as the Secretary of Kisumu County Aquatic Association, a non-profit organisation which nurtures swimming talents in children aged between six and 17 years.