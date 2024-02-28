I am determined to market Kenyan food across the world

The hotel industry is one of the sub-sectors in the tourism sector that boosts economic growth in Kenya. The idea that women belong in the kitchen has always existed. But in recent times, some men have developed a strong interest and passion for cooking, some even going ahead to pursue it as a career.

Chef Zack Ngugi is among this class of men. He is an Executive Chef at Hemingways Nairobi, a popular luxury hotel brand, and is just one of many men who has established himself in this field.



Did your environment while growing up influence your decision to take up cooking as a career?

I grew up in Nyahururu town next to Thomson Falls, a popular tourist destination. Farming is the main economic activity there, and I grew up watching tourists admire the scenery. That influenced my decision to pursue a career in hospitality. By watching the visitors, I gained an appreciation for various cultures – from the traditional handicrafts on sale, to the stunning hotels nearby. I dreamed of travelling the world and hoped to someday work in such establishments.

I loved Kenyan tourism and hoped to be a part of its wonderful story, even though the industry was not as developed as it is now. I decided to get into hospitality because I thought it was one of the many avenues I could explore to fulfill my desire to travel and experience other cultures and cuisines. My farming background also helped me appreciate the seasonality of products and the idea of farm-to-people, which I always try to include in my work.



Is this what you studied in school?

I enrolled at the Kenya Hotel Institute after completing my O levels to pursue a diploma in food Production and culinary arts.

I then joined Utalii College where I began my internship. Afterward, I worked for some of the best hotel chains in Kenya and abroad, including Hilton Nairobi, Hilton Al Ain, Hilton Abu Dhabi, Fairmont Mara Safari Club, and Fairmont The Norfolk.



You seem so engrossed with cooking; what do you do when you're not in the kitchen?

I always enjoy spending time with my family, and I usually take them along when I go out to see what flavours, cuisine presentations, and trends other establishments are offering. Additionally, I frequently invest a lot of time in learning about international culinary trends and how to enhance and add new cuisines and ingredients to my menu selections.



What lessons have you picked in your long and illustrious career?

I have learnt to never be scared to attempt anything new. As chefs, we tinker and experiment a lot with new products, presentations, and recipes, often with varying degrees of success. In any case, we gain fresh knowledge that enhances the dish. The secret to getting excellent results is teamwork.

To succeed in our operation, one needs a strong team, so nurturing and mentoring are an integral part of our daily work. As a leader, I always maintain an open-door policy that allows team members to share and communicate freely. The tasks are divided into various sections, and there is a lot of instructions and information sharing involved.

Whether they work in kitchens or not, real leaders must adhere to performance guidelines and modify them in response to shifting consumer preferences and market conditions.

Each member of a team, their workspace, and the range of tasks they and others are accountable for become one cohesive, creative force when leaders and teams come together. One interaction trait unites high-achieving teams: They depend on and function through constructive cross-dependency on one another. When leaders are aware of the importance of high-quality work to their followers, those followers will create the kind of work that most fulfills the leader. Co-activity results in winning.



What professional accomplishments have you realised so far?

Representing Africa and Middle Eastern Fairmont chefs in Lifestyle and Nutrition Cuisine in Chicago USA was one of the biggest highlights of my career. I also had an opportunity to showcase Kenyan cuisine as a guest chef at the Swissotel in Kolkata, India. Additionally, I took part in several culinary competitions in the Gulf. My other accomplishment is that I currently hold the position of Executive Chef at Hemingways Nairobi, one of the greatest luxury hotel brands. I really enjoy what I’m doing.