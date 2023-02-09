How will you know it is time to walk away from your job?

By Nancy Waithira

When you get a job, it is normal to get excited about it, but over time, the enthusiasm may begin to wane. What once seemed interesting now drives you insane. You look enviously at your friends who are in different careers or workplaces and you wonder, is the grass really greener on the other side? Then you convince yourself that you are just going through a rough patch and that things will get better. But things remain the same.

Jacinda Ardern’s bold decision to resign as New Zealand’s Prime Minister is a recent perfect example of what it means to walk away from your job with courage, and with your head held high.

“I’m leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility, the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and when you are not. I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do justice. It’s that simple,” she said.

The question of when to walk away from your job isn’t always an easy one to answer. At one time or another, all of us have had to sacrifice something for a job or other pursuits. But, how do you know when it’s time to leave?

When your workplace turns toxic

Toxic work environments breed low morale, stress, unhealthy competition, and sickness. If you’ve had enough of the toxicity and you’ve tried to improve the situation unsuccessfully, you should mind your mental and professional health and leave. It is important to know your rights and be brave enough to walk away when toxicity starts to build.

When you’ve outgrown your position

Ask yourself these questions, are you still learning, enjoying the work, and adding value to the company? If the answer to all these questions is no, it may be time to consider a change. And even if the answer to all these questions is yes, ask yourself, is there an opportunity for advancement within your organisation? Always be on the lookout for professional development opportunities which can grow your skill set.

When you’re not valued or validated

Maslow Hierarchy of Needs Theory proposes that we are affected by external factors such as approval and validation from others. This need is represented as one of the key stages in attaining self-actualisation or contentment. For this reason, you must only stay where you are valued. If you are working hard and not being paid enough for your effort, it may be time to reconsider your job. Although we should not expect to get a perfect job, we should choose one that makes us feel valued and appreciated for our effort. Otherwise we shall suffer low morale, lack of productivity and absenteeism, which will in turn affect our psychological and emotional wellbeing.

When you don’t have the right tools and resources

Doing a job, no matter how small or great, without proper resources and tools, is debilitating at worst, and daunting at best. Job satisfaction can only be achieved when you use your skills to your full potential and add value to the organisation. However, if you are expected to hit impossible targets without adequate tools and support, you will encounter difficulty. For your peace of mind, ensure that you have the right tools and resources to meet the set targets.