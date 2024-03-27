Here’s how to get girls and women to take STEM courses

Judith Nagery is the Head of Manufacturing at British American Tobacco Kenya (BAT). She has a passion for mentoring and a dedication to empowering women in their careers, and has worked in various countries in pursuit of her professional interests.

Share with us your journey through the field of manufacturing and supply chain management. How did you end up in this field?

I began my career at British American Tobacco Kenya (BAT), working as a Finance Business Partner in the tobacco leaf growing department. After a few years I transitioned to different supply chain roles, eventually becoming the Head of Supply Chain for BAT East African Markets. I left after 13 years to take up an opportunity with Unilever as Supply Chain Director, before rejoining BAT as a Project Manager based in Bangladesh. Recently, in October 2023, I returned to Kenya to take up my current role. It has been quite a journey, filled with growth, challenges, and opportunities to learn. But through it all, I have remained committed to doing my very best.



What inspired you to pursue a career in supply chain management, and how did you emerge as a successful leader in this field?

I studied Economics at The Nairobi University, where my fascination with supply chain management was ignited. Throughout my career, I have encountered supportive career coaches and mentors who have guided me every step of the way. After a few years in the industry I decided to enhance my skills by obtaining a Master’s degree in Strategic Management. This experience not only broadened my horizons but also honed my leadership abilities, enabling me to navigate the complexities of the business world more effectively.



What are your main responsibilities and goals at your company?

I lead an exceptional team of over 200 individuals, each dedicated to ensure the cost-efficient manufacturing of top-quality products while upholding the highest safety standards. A significant aspect of my role revolves around nurturing the next generation of leaders within our organisation. I invest a lot of time and effort in coaching and mentoring activities.



What do you believe are the key challenges and opportunities for women in leadership in science fields?

There is an inherent fear and misconception of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects by women. In my view, this fear can be overcome with the right career guidance, role modelling and strong support from all stakeholders. That said, the tide is turning, and we have women thriving in technical fields. Our Nairobi manufacturing factory has had at least three women in the role of Head of Manufacturing and we are not relenting in our efforts to build a pipeline of future talent.

I believe women and girls should actively pursue STEM courses, take up opportunities in this field, and find appropriate mentors. This will go a long way in ensuring we have a solid pipeline of women scientists and engineers in industry and leadership.



How did your stint in Bangladesh contribute to your leadership skills and general career growth?

Bangladesh was my second international assignment. I had previously spent two years in BAT in the United Kingdom. Living and working in Bangladesh transformed me professionally and personally, as I needed to adapt quickly and thrive in a new culture as well as be productive in the workplace. The highly developed nature of the industry there helped me build both technical and leadership capabilities and broaden my professional network.



What strategies do you employ to support environmental responsibility?

Environmental management is a key strategic pillar of our Sustainability Agenda. Some of our focus areas include the use of sustainably sourced materials in the production process, driving resource efficiency by using renewable energy and water recycling as well as effective waste management by ensuring minimal waste generation.

What advice would you give to young women aspiring to pursue careers in STEM fields?

They must be passionate, open minded and willing to learn.



How do you think organisations like BAT Kenya can support and promote women in leadership roles?

We provide equal opportunities and proactively support women in developing their technical and leadership skills. Giving women platforms to showcase their skills is extremely important. We have a strong focus on Diversity and Inclusion across the business and have various affinity groups such as Women in BAT and Women in Operations.