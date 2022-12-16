Here’s how not to succumb to peer pressure during the holiday

After two years of great uncertainty and muted festivities, the 2022 festive season promises to be overly exciting. But, during such periods of celebration, many face increased pressure to look happy and wealthy, and to fit into society’s expectations. Campus students are no exception.

Peer pressure among young people can be hard to resist, especially when days are filled with plans and thoughts of partying, travelling, holding gatherings, and bonding with family and friends. Many are those who feel that if they don’t do what everyone else seems to be doing, they may be viewed as party poopers or kill-joys.

The big question is, how can young people make the best of December and avoid common mistakes that could eventually destroy their lives?

Photo credit: Pool

Elijah Bullutt, 24

Fourth year student, JKUAT

This promises to be one of the best festive seasons considering the last two years were marred by lockdowns and restrictions on movement because of the pandemic. As a result, many were unable to visit their friends and families during Christmas. I plan to visit, bond and eat lots of nyama choma with my family and friends in Elgeyo Marakwet county. I am the last born in a family of six and I can’t wait to spend time with my older siblings.

Most of my friends are in their 30s and I am often impressed by their level of maturity and experience. We have plans to throw a fun holiday party to celebrate our achievements over the past years. Festive seasons come with so much peer pressure, you feel more compelled to spend money, go out for parties and to travel.

There are also some uncomfortable questions that characterise periods such as this. Family members want to know when you will be getting a job, or when you plan to settle down or whether you are thinking about starting a family.

I get asked such questions whenever I meet with my family members in gatherings, which leaves me feeling upset and disappointed. With this in mind, I intend to pursue what matters now, which is my academics, and when the time comes for me to settle down, I will do so.

I’m not in any rush. I am aware that every choice I make will affect my future so I am very meticulous whenever I make any decision so that I can establish a strong foundation for my future career in economics and finance.

Photo credit: Pool

Andrew Kiarie, 22

First year student, Talanta Institute

My family and I plan to travel for a family gathering in Murang’a at the end of this week, and we will stay in the village until after Christmas. This will be the perfect moment for us to bond as a family since we haven’t seen each other for long.

As soon as I come back to Nairobi, my friends and I will go to Whistling Morans in Athi River for a super-bike racing challenge. I am training to be a super bike racer and this will be a perfect moment for me to learn more from my peers.

I am excited at the prospects of meeting racers who have bounced back from injury setbacks, and who have been racing for decades. I am also keen to learn how experienced racers overcome pride. And whether they find joy and satisfaction in what they do. I believe that for new riders like me, there is so much to learn from those who are more experienced.

I am surrounded by loving parents who introduced us to church at a tender age, so faith remains a significant part of my life. My parents are my heroes and they support me a lot. I will certainly find time to go to church before the new year.

This will also be a moment of self-reflection. I want to ponder on what I need to do to succeed in my career as a photographer. I believe that I am the best and the best is yet to come, so I plan to make the best choices from now on.

Photo credit: Pool

ZamZam Bonaya Boru, 21

Fourth year student, Cooperative University of Kenya

I am a Muslim and we don’t celebrate Christmas. However, in Islam, we are taught to respect other people’s culture and values. During Christmas, I try to bring joy of individuals who find themselves celebrating alone.

Religion is key in my life so during this period, I will share what I have with others, and provide mentorship to teenage girls in my home area, Isiolo County.

Early and forced marriages, violence, teen pregnancy, female genital mutilation, poverty, and lack of education are some of the challenges faced by most girls in my county, and I am keen to change the victim’s lives for the better.

Since 2019, I have been a volunteer in the Every Girls Dream Organisation in Isiolo, which campaigns for girls’ education and women empowerment. Through this partnership, I look forward to supplying needy girls with basic necessities like sanitary pads, food stuff, and forums where they can share issues they are facing in the society.

This festive season, I want to think only of others and bring the greatest happiness to them. I look forward to also interacting with parents and creating awareness on the importance of embracing education. As a student of computer science, I hope to excel in my studies and sharing my story with my community so that they can be motivated to work harder.

I can’t ignore the fact that I have Christian friends who are now busy planning for the holiday by shopping, booking travel tickets and having fun with friends. I respect their values and beliefs and look forward to bonding more with them during this festive season.

Photo credit: Pool

Lilian Mwikali, 23

Third Year Student, Multimedia University of Kenya

This has been a busy month with a lot of celebration. Almost every week there are events ranging from birthdays, weddings, and family gatherings. Unlike the last two years, we can now interact with each other freely, attend gatherings, and travel from one place to another.

There are many temptations during the festive season, but assertiveness has improved my decision making skills during this period. I am aware that much of the joy we find during the holiday comes from spending time with friends and family members. Nevertheless, with as much joy it can produce, the holiday can also be stressful and hence, sometimes we lose sight of our own needs.

With this in mind, I won’t go to any lengths to please anyone at my expense. I have learnt to say No to vices such as taking alcohol. I have also tried to avoid arguing and getting drawn into unrelated fights.