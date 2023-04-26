Here is why you performed poorly in that interview

After sending that impressive resume and getting called for an interview, you're excited that you're one step away from that dream job. Before the big day, you try to figure out how to conduct yourself, the likely questions to be asked, and compile a list of well researched answers to offer. Maybe you've aced a more grilling interview before so you take the upcoming one in stride, viewing it as a formality as you believe you are the best hire for that position. Unfortunately, things may not go according to script, and you may find yourself fielding unfamiliar questions, then end up losing the opportunity. Here are a few landmines to avoid during an interview.

Not being articulate in your answers

Take this example. You are going to work in a completely different environment where the business model is new to you. You may be asked a question like, how are you going to troubleshoot an issue? To which you answer, "I don't know" or "I'm not sure". It pays to be informed beforehand how things run in such an organisation and be well acquainted with the key concepts. Better still, have a network of sources who can fill you in on various requirements of the job you're angling for.

Criticising a former employer or coworker

You may be asked for a reason why you left your previous workplace. Perhaps you were working in a toxic environment, or you had poor chemistry with a co-worker. If you criticise your former employer or coworker and cite them as the reason for quitting, the interview panel will be left wondering if you'll do the same in case you get hired. You can answer this question by saying you left to look for new challenges, and to allow fresh blood to take over so they too can grow in their career paths.

Asking about the salary

This could show that you have selfish intentions. You should know through your source or research how much workers in each job description nets, plus perks that come with the position. You should let a salary scale be proposed to you first before negotiating for more than what is being offered. To corner you into understating your worth, you may be asked how much you were being paid in your previous workplace. Be guarded and never disclose your salary history with previous employer, unless you're applying for a government job that requires public scrutiny during vetting.

Boasting about your skills or experience

It is said that it is better to prove your capabilities by actions, and not by words alone. Can you deliver beyond expectations or meet deadlines? You can ask for a timeframe to prove yourself instead of parading your capabilities and saying why the organisation should hire you. After the given timeframe, the assessment outcome will vindicate you.

Angrily or defensively responding to constructive criticism

Someone in the interview panel may see a character flaw in you and try to tame you without sounding offensive. It could be an attempt to bait you and bring the best or worst reaction from you, or to judge how you may react when put under pressure. You may lose your cool, and shoot back defensively. It pays to take constructive criticism in stride and be positive in your response.