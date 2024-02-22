From playing in Nakuru sand pits to national team glory

Rebecca 'Becky' Okwaro 27, is one of the most promising attackers in the Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League (FKF-WPL) 2023/24 season.

She plays for Kenya Police Bullets, previously known as Thika Queens. With seven matches to go, Becky has scored nine goals and provided four assists in nine league matches.

She is just one goal behind the league's leading scorer, Tumaini Waliaula who turns out for defending champions, Vihiga Queens.

Becky has played a significant role in the law enforcers' strong performance this season, as her team is currently atop the FKF-WPL table with 31 points from 13 matches. Vihiga follows closely in second place with 28 points.



Take us through your football journey; at what point did you decide to become a footballer?

I have had quite an interesting journey. I grew up in Rhoda area in Nakuru County and learned the game from my elder brothers who I used to train with in the estate. By playing with them, my confidence on the pitch grew and my skills developed quickly. That is how I was able to excel even without having played in a football academy.

After my primary school education at Philadelphia Academy Charter School in Nakuru, I obtained a scholarship to Wiyeta Girls Secondary School in Kitale. I saw this as proof that sports can open doors for education and opportunities beyond the field.

After high school, I was signed by Thika Queens, which was officially acquired by Kenya Police FC at the beginning of this season.

In 2016, after a year with the team, I took a four-year break to focus on education. I enrolled for the Management Course at Kenya Institute of Management (KIMS) in Nakuru to pursue a diploma in Project Management. At the same time, I was working in a solar-producing company called Solinc in Nakuru.

I returned to football in 2019 where I joined Naivasha-based side Oserian Ladies for a season, then moved to Nakuru Queens in the 2020/21 season, before ultimately returning to Thika Queens in the 2022/23 season.



Were your parents supportive of your career?

Football is often considered a sport exclusively for men, but I am thankful that my parents were supportive. Regrettably, my mother passed on in 2003, but my father has continued to be my most devoted supporter. He faithfully comes to all my home games to cheer me, and I am genuinely grateful for his constant support and motivation.



Are you the only sportsperson in your family?

Yes. My two brothers opted to pursue alternative professional paths that do not involve sports.



What do you do apart from football?

I am fully dedicated to my professional football career. This is what I do full time.



Do you have dreams of playing beyond the shores of this country?

This is every footballer’s dream, and I am no exception. Football pays, especially if you go professional, so if an opportunity arises, why not? I can't wait for that to happen.



You are one of the top scorers in KWPL, do you see yourself winning the Golden Boot this season?

Ascending to the top requires relentless effort, and I am committed to scoring as many goals as possible for my team, with the hope of clinching the Golden Boot. That would be a truly extraordinary experience both for me and my team.

I already have nine goals and four assists in nine matches to my name, and I believe everything is possible.



You play for a team owned by the police; would you like to join the service in the future?

I currently have a five-year contract with Kenya Police, and it would be an honour to join the Kenya police service. I would be thrilled at the opportunity to serve my country.



You made the final squad for Harambee Starlets last year. Did you always know you were destined for national team greatness?

I made my debut for the national team in 2020, but I never made the final cut. Earning a call-up to the national team was a huge milestone for me, especially because I had just recovered from an arm injury.

I felt a great sense of pride to be selected to represent the country It was a validation of my hard work and talent, and a chance to compete at the highest level, for which I am so grateful.

The more you play on an international stage, the better you become. You get used to pressure, high-speed and high –intensity play, which makes you a better player. Although I did not get to play, I am glad I made the final squad for the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers. I hope I will soon get playing time.



How do you handle injuries?

In my career, I have experienced many injuries. For example, during our game against Wadadia at Mumias Complex in Kakamega County last season, I sustained an arm fracture, which kept me out of play for the rest of the season. Unfortunately, because of my absence, I was released from my former team.



Who is your role model?

First of all, I look up to myself because I am my own motivator. But in the football world, Cristiano Ronaldo is my role model due to his relentless pursuit of his ambitions throughout his career. He is considered the best player in the world and one of the greatest players of all time. I also love his style of play.