From designing magazines to “drifting” around the country

Photo credit: Pool

By  COLLINS KARIUKI

What you need to know:

  • Alex’s luck ran out pretty quickly. A few months into the job, the magazine he was working for went under and he was rendered jobless.


  • The experience he had gathered while working in the magazines, and the crisis he was in as a young adult, prompted him to start his own magazine, Quarterlife, together with his friend Dan.

Surprisingly, even though the coronavirus pandemic forced many to stay indoors, businesses offering outdoor activities thrived during the pandemic. Staying indoors for a few days may be manageable, but being unable to go outside for months on end can be agonising. That is where Let’s Drift comes in.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.