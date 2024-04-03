Former police officer now makes millions from goat milk

In the business world, there are two distinct models: Selling ready-made products and manufacturing your own. Each approach has its advantages and drawbacks. While selling existing products can yield quick profits, venturing into manufacturing offers a more profound sense of fulfillment over the long term.

Manufacturing empowers you to create something truly unique and original. It grants you greater control over product quality and design, allowing you to establish a brand and reputation for excellence. Ricky Nyaga, the founder of Katya Natures Limited, exemplifies this transition.

Once a police officer, Ricky shifted gears to focus on manufacturing. His company specialises in crafting natural goat milk soaps, renowned for their distinctive ingredients. Over time, Katya Natures Limited has expanded its reach, with products now available in various markets.



For how long were you employed?

I served in the Kenya Police Service for five years and left to go find greener pastures. I enrolled for a diploma in law while still serving in the police service.

I also worked in insurance and as the East African Breweries Limited (EABL) Keg distributor in Embu before founding a beauty products company, Cleo Nature together with a friend. This was a company dealing with the manufacturing of cosmetics products, but we later separated and I started my own company, Katya Natures Limited which manufactures natural goat milk soaps.



At what point did you decide to switch to manufacturing?

The idea of manufacturing beauty products, mainly the soap, came about as an experiment while hanging out with friends. One of our friend’s child had eczema and we wanted to find a solution for the skin problem. The condition was very stubborn and was not responding to medication. We experimented with various products, then we began producing small batches for private use by our friends and family members who had dry skin.

Frequent requests and an unexpected demand from our circle of friends led to the creation of an enterprise in 2017. It is during this time that we began manufacturing a variety of skincare and hair products for sale. We did a lot of research before we reached this point.



What does one need to have in place to succeed in the manufacturing business?

First, you need to carry out market research to know the viability of your idea, and to find a gap in the market. Once you find a need, you need to research matters around manufacturing, which include availability of raw materials, personal safety, and the kind of clients you are targeting. You also need to set goals. One should also be intentional about the market space from where you intend to sell your products. You also need to comply with all government regulations and requirements.



How do you source your raw materials?

Our raw materials are deliberately sourced locally, as we have women groups supplying us with fresh goat milk from around Embu. Our plan as a company is to create an impact on all levels of our business, starting with raw materials. We are keen about promoting local farmers by creating a ready and sustainable market for their produce.



Do you have employees?

The company has 20 direct employees who are distributed across various departments including production, accounting, sales and procurement. We also have indirect employees who benefit when we purchase raw materials from them, as well as merchandisers.

Our team includes photographers and designers who work on our packaging materials.



What are some of the products you make from goat milk?

Our signature product is our natural goat milk soap made of natural raw materials, fresh goat milk and vegetable oils like olive and virgin coconut oil. The soap has an anti-aging regimen and is very gentle for the skin, so it’s safe for use by people of all skin types and ages. It works superbly well for people with eczema-prone skin.



How did you raise capital to start the business?

By bootstrapping personal savings and re-investing the money into the business. From the profits, we managed to expand our production capacity. It is a continuous process.



What are some of the achievements you have realised?

Apart from earning a living from something that I’m passionate about, I’ve also created opportunities for people who work for the company. The soaps I use have anti-aging properties, and I have achieved perfect skin and you can hardly guess my age. We also offer training and mentorship to those who want to know how to make soap and beauty products



What are your goals?

To grow the company to be the number one natural skin and hair care company in Africa by producing quality and unique products.