Essy Mosa: When it comes to fashion, simplicity is the ultimate sophistication

Esther Mosa is the CEO and Lead Designer of Essy Mosa, a clothing line launched in Nairobi in 2019. Born and raised in Nairobi, Kenya, she always had a passion for fashion that led her to pursue further studies in Italy. Her made-to-measure brand took a hit during the pandemic and pivoted to the ready-to-wear sector, starting with stylish cloth masks. Esther talks about this eventful journey below



1. You started your clothing line pretty recently, yet you have managed to survive through a pandemic. How was Covid for the brand? How was Covid for you, personally?

Actually, the Essy Mosa brand has been up and running for three and a half years now. The Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown period was a tough season for many business owners.

A lot of us were challenged in ways we didn't imagine possible. Business came to a complete standstill, many orders were cancelled or put on hold. Most people were looking to save so they bought necessities only, understandably so.

As a brand focused on made-to-measure clothing, we had to close indefinitely. It was an emotional rollercoaster having to let go of employees and change locations because we couldn't predict the future.

However, I fought hard to stay afloat and make it to the other side. The brand is still recovering but Essy Mosa is back better and stronger!

2. I remember first coming in contact with you during the pandemic, actually, with your super trendy masks. What informed that shift? How did it change your business?

Yes, our statement masks. I needed to sell something that met a direct need and still embodied the Essy Mosa brand. I hold the masks close to my heart because they greatly popularised and fortified my brand even within the corporate sector. I'm still super grateful and proud of myself for that.

We went from doing lots of samples to finally crafting the perfect functional yet stylish face mask. It was the breakthrough we needed. Before we knew it, Essy Mosa had its doors back open.

3. You say you always had a passion for fashion, and that's why you went to Italy for further studies. Did you study fashion there? Was it useful for you? And is Rome really the home of fashion, in your opinion?

Yes, I was actually pursuing a BA in marketing and communication, then chose to chase my true passion, a Fashion Design Degree. I studied at Accademia Italiana in Rome, Italy, it took me four years and I graduated with honours. I taught English and Art as I studied. Quite a culturally eye-opening experience.

Rome is absolutely breathtaking and it did wonders to stimulate my creativity, inspire me artistically, and push me to dream even bigger. The beautiful scenery and architecture are definitely a creative's dream. It was the fuel I needed to build my brand back home.

4. Marrying two cultures, Kenyan and Italian, for fashion, can be hard to do. What are your favourite elements of each? How do you bring them together for something unique? Can you describe one of your favourite 'fusion' pieces?

Kenyan culture is bright, intense, and decorative – from jewellery to clothing. Italian culture on the other hand is more laid back, fashion forward and simple. Where these worlds merge is in the creative process. The Essy Mosa brand is the bridge that joins both cultures. Our pieces are mostly colourful but their silhouettes stay contemporary and modern.

A fusion piece and favourite would have to be one of the few wedding dresses I've worked on that was simple in silhouette but had intricate placement in details and applique. Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.

5. Kenya has the great privilege of having tailors who can cater to bespoke tastes, but tailors and fundis also have a disadvantage, of poor time management, as well as copycatting. How do you deal with that in the market, particularly in light of recent accusations of fashion houses copying and selling cheaper versions of others? Is it possible to fully protect one’s designs?

The reputation of fundis is definitely in the pits due to over promising and under delivering. Sometimes things go wrong but I always communicate truthfully and regularly with my clients in the rare moments that I am unable to meet a deadline.