Embracing endings: Reflections of recent graduates on redefining success

Graduating from university is a significant milestone, as it marks the shift from the structured world of academia to the unpredictable realm of adulthood. This transition is often a mix of excitement and uncertainty. Fresh graduates face the challenge of securing employment in a competitive job market, achieving financial independence, and redefining their social roles.

This delicate period between campus life and professional life requires a shift in mindset, lifestyle, and priorities. The ever rising cost of living and reduced financial support from family doesn’t make things any easier for young graduates seeking entry level jobs.

Four young adults share the challenges they faced while making the jump from university, and share the lessons they have learnt so far.

Thomas Ogendo, 29

CEO of Prenexious Smart Ventures

I studied mechanical engineering production at the University of Pretoria, South Africa. My time in university was memorable. University is primarily about pursuing academic excellence, but it also involves growing as a person. You develop personal values and life skills, and learn how to interact with others.

Campus provides an environment for growth and learning from mistakes. It’s not just about the challenges, it is also about spotting the opportunities for personal development. University helps us expand our network beyond high school, since you get to meet new people with common interests and goals.

I had the most interesting experiences in campus. As an international student, I met people from different backgrounds, which helped me grow. In my third year, I started the African Boy Child Network, a non-governmental organisation that empowers young boys from needy backgrounds by offering them education scholarships and equipping them with entrepreneurship and vocational training.

Transitioning to campus life was tough. Moving from a structured environment to one where I had more freedom was challenging, and I had to quickly learn how to use my freedom responsibly.

I invested heavily in my social networks during my time at university. I understood early on that networking is crucial. I sought mentorship by connecting with people who had already succeeded in my profession. This helped me see life from different perspectives and find opportunities for growth.

My transition from campus to professional life was interesting. In my fourth year, I was already serving as a programmes officer for a non-governmental organisation, a position I secured in my third year. Before I got the job, I deliberately attended industrial events and conferences and updated myself with the trends in the engineering industry. I then leveraged on the connections I had made earlier to get into the job market. However, it wasn’t easy. Once I got a job, I had to prove that I had unique strengths, and offer solutions to existing problems.

Maturity is a gradual process, not something that happens all at once. In university, I used to face every achievement with a lot of excitement. I felt special. In the professional world, I was expected to succeed in every assignment.

I got my first job three years after graduating. I was employed as a ward manager at the Nairobi County Assembly, a role that challenged me to seek additional income streams since the pay was very little. In 2022, I decided to start my own mechanical engineering company. That is how I ended up as the CEO of Prenexious Smart Ventures.

While I can’t say I have fully matured, I have grown a lot both as an entrepreneur, and as an individual. Now, I face life with more realism, instead of the absolute idealism I had in university.

In the next five years, I aim to empower and mentor more people in my profession, and address the challenges my clients face.

Chrispin Ongoma, 24

Accountant at Oywa Hotel, Nairobi

I graduated in December 2023 from Cooperative University of Kenya (CUK) with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, finance option. Life on campus was tough for me. I arrived in campus with only three outfits in my bag, and I struggled to blend in where other students wore trendy outfits that I couldn’t afford.

Life improved in my third and fourth year because I was elected as a student leader. I was paid an allowance that helped me afford basic necessities in those two years. I was also the chairperson of the Luhya community at the university.

I graduated in 2023 and my greatest challenge has been finding a job. There are no opportunities unless you have connections. As a result, many youth have decided to start businesses or rely on online ventures despite having degrees in various fields.

Reality hit me after graduation. I went back to my rural home where I had to sell ice creams and popcorn. This helped me earn Sh500 per day. There were times I struggled so much that I questioned why I went to school in the first place.

In campus, life was better because my parents could check on me, but after graduation, parents expect you to be independent. In fact, they start depending on you financially. This has been my biggest challenge. It really pushes you to work hard. The cost of living in the country has also risen yet there are no jobs available.

I created networks with my fellow CUK graduates for support and knowledge sharing and at times, for peer mentorship and guidance.

I have gone through psychological torture due to lack of a job. Even getting internet bundles was often a challenge. Through the support of my former classmates, I came to Nairobi and applied for a position as an accountant at Oywa hotel. Even though I view it as a hustle, at least I now earn some money that can help me afford basic necessities,

I strongly believe in community empowerment. That's why after graduation, I lobbied for the creation of youth self-help groups where we conduct mentorship activities, like the Etenje Comrades Board Association.

This group comprises university and college students within Etenje ward and has become a great family to me. In times of hardship, we always stand together. Since I left campus, I have learnt that in this competitive world, having a strong network is very important.

Jolene Jebichi, 29

Personal Assistant of Kabwareng Ward MCA

I studied applied biology and graduated in 2017 from from Ol’lessos Technical Training Institute in Kapseret. My life became interesting after campus. I transitioned from college to family life immediately. I took my final exam while pregnant and felt I had disappointed my parents. Believing I couldn’t raise a child alone, I moved in with the father. At first life was smooth. I was determined to do the right thing and not disappoint my mother.

I found work as a microbiologist at Kapsabet Referral Hospital where I worked in 2018 and 2019. It was a good experience, but balancing work, being a wife and taking care of a baby was tough. I often felt I chose the wrong course because I was either volunteering or on a three-month contract.

Two years later, I got my second child, and I ended up leaving both my baby daddy, and my work as a microbiologist. I got a job as a shelf attendant at a supermarket, but it was for a short period. Balancing my duties as a single mother of two was overwhelming for me. I tried small-scale businesses like selling clothes and snacks like mandazis to raise money for my bills, but they all failed.

I learned the hard way that getting the specific job you studied for is not guaranteed. What helps are the skills you learn along the way. You don't have to restrict yourself to your profession. Many graduates now understand the need to take courses that make them self-reliant, even if a white-collar job does not come along.

In 2022, I joined community service programmes and engaged in activities like jiggers treatment and eradication. During the general elections in 2022, I campaigned for the Nandi governor, which is how I got into politics. After the nominations, I switched teams and joined the MCA's campaign team, which led me to become the personal assistant of Kabwareng ward MCA.

Financial constraints are a nightmare for most recent graduates, and this is why many young people fall into depression as others contemplate suicide.

I have come to realise that financial independence starts when we lower our expectations, stop making excuses, get out of our comfort zones, and think beyond our preferred career paths. I still depend on support from my family.

From being a young mother to a casual worker, to experiencing a failed marriage, I have learned a number of lessons. You must believe in yourself. Learn to say sorry even if you didn't do wrong, be humble, speak less but speak out about what bothers you, and most importantly, pray.

I feel like I wasted a lot of time gaining knowledge that doesn’t help me at this time. Academic papers are just for formalities. Getting the certificates is important, but they are better when combined with practical skills. Technology is evolving so fast, and if we have skills, we can place ourselves anywhere, anytime, and even create opportunities that lead to financial freedom.

Collins Ayako, 26

Construction engineer at Comajo Company

I joined KCA University in 2017 but had to pause my studies because the fees were too high, and I struggled to afford food and other necessities. My parents were small-scale farmers and couldn't afford the school fees, so I missed many exams and classes, and eventually deferred.

In 2019, my brother got me a sponsorship at Kisumu National Polytechnic (KNP). There, I played football and had my fees covered by the administration. I pursued a diploma in building and construction and graduated in 2022.

I came back to Nairobi in search of job opportunities. Life wasn’t easy. I stayed with my cousin in Embakasi and worked in Ruai as a casual employee, earning about Sh500 per day.

After some time, I discovered that a friend who was a student leader at Kisumu Polytechnic during my years there happened was the owner of Comajo construction company. He helped me get a job there in March. The job market today is highly competitive. Many of the available jobs are in industries that require adaptability and a continuous upgrading of skills, especially in tech-related fields.

The rising cost of living has become a norm in the country. Many are finding it difficult to afford housing, transport, and daily necessities without debt. Personally, managing finances has been a struggle. I have had to adopt budgeting strategies, prioritise needs over wants, and, more importantly, diversify income streams through side hustles like starting up a small-scale shop in my neighbourhood.

While family support was once a strong pillar when I was in college, it has become less available now. Coping with this reduced support has forced me to become more self-reliant and more disciplined with the little in earn.

The transition from university has been emotional. There were moments when I wondered whether I could get a job, but over time, I have developed resilience and learned to manage the ups and downs.

One of the key lessons I've learned is the importance of having a growth mindset. Embracing challenges as learning opportunities has allowed me to remain optimistic even during difficult times. Overcoming setbacks, whether through job rejections, business failure, or personal struggles, has helped me gain a deeper understanding of life’s complexities.