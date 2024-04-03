Determined to bring attention to the creative scene in Nakuru

Simon Thuo, 32, better known by his stage name Simor Music, is a musician and the founder of Simor Live Entertainment Limited, a company that provides master classes, creative arts consulting, talent management, and music training. He has gained international attention because of his desire to bring attention to the creative scene in Nakuru county.

Coming from a small village in Nakuru, Simon did not have many opportunities to develop or practice his art, so he went to the church, which was one of the few places where he could exercise his creativity.

" I would organise my friends in the church to sing, perform skits and plays, and dance. As an artist, I found the church to be a little restrictive since there are rules you have to follow there," he says, recalling how he used to listen to R&B singers at home and try to hit the exact same notes.

He was drawn to that genre of music at the time since there wasn't a lot of variety available on the radio. His family was going through a particularly trying moment, and singing helped him forget about the challenges. It became a form of therapy for him.

He had always wanted to be a doctor or pilot, but he joined the Playmakers Performing Group after graduating from high school, then joined the Virtuoso Band. However, when that didn't work out, they formed a band and named it SOLINGA, a combination of the words Soul and Lingala.

“We used to mostly play soul music with a hint of lingala. However, the band disintegrated since we were inexperienced and without a manager. I decided to take a break from working with bands to reflect on the course I wanted my life to take.

“My dream had always been to start a music school. I realised I could speak on behalf of young artists and help them find their footing in the industry,” he says.

Since he had always been business-oriented, Simon felt ready to step outside his comfort zone and take on the challenge of launching a new company.

"I saw a chance to open a music school in Nakuru to help young creatives overcome the obstacles in their way. I collaborated Nakuru Players Theaters, which was the oldest creative hub in Kenya, formed in 1949. We also got consent from the Department of Culture of the Nakuru County Government," he says.

To support and reassure creative artists that they are not alone, the seasoned musician with more than 10 years of expertise in entertainment, performing arts, and brand management, launched the #supportwhenalive project in 2017.

“When my brother who was also an artist died, many came to show their love and support but when he was alive he was by himself with his family. That inspired me and my group to create a mutually supportive community by providing a secure environment for creatives to create and market their work, and to exchange knowledge,” he says.

Simor believes that because art has been bringing joy and peace to the world for centuries, it deserves everybody’s support.

Often referred to as the “musical doctor,” Simor uses his artistic ability to tell real life stories in events and through music.

Afro Neo-Folk, a musical genre that he pioneered, has been instrumental in creating a shift from Gengetone's themes of violence and misogyny to a more positive and transformative viewpoint that is based on the principles of peace, love, and unity.

His company, Simor Live Entertainment Ltd, provides sound services at weddings, concerts, festivals, hotels, and theatrical stage plays around the country.

“Some of my students are part of my band,” he says.

He takes pride in collaborating with Nakuru Players Theatre, and FuseBall for creative recreation. Simor hopes to someday establish a music school to give back to the community.

"I have collaborated with TECNO and given performances on platforms such as the Churchill Show and Tusker Project Fame. Through art, I have visited France, South Africa, and Reunion Island.”

Simor wants to empower other artists and the community as a whole through his creative talent.