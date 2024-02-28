Creative writers from UoN win $500 each in prize money

Two University of Nairobi students are over the moon after they were on Monday (February 19) unveiled as winners of a writing competition, each bagging $500 (Sh72,750) as a result. Hope Nabalayo and Ariel Major’s submissions impressed judges the most in the competition that had 225 submissions from universities across Kenya.

In the competition, entrants were required to write essays, poems, short stories and plays under the topic: Creating a Sustainable Path for Africa’s Energy Transition. The entries were judged by a panel chaired by Dr Hillary Chakava of the Department of Languages and Literature at Egerton University.

“The winning entries stood out for their creativity, originality, and ability to convey compelling messages capable of facilitating the participation of young Kenyans in Africa’s march towards energy access and sustainability,” said a press release from the organisers.

In third place was Cheryl Omolo of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, followed by Julius Musya Kilonzo (University of Baraton) and in fifth place was Nelson Gichuki of Kisii University.

University of Nairobi student Ariel Major (left) receiving his trophy after emerging the joint winner of the 2023 Asharami Synergy Kenya Writing Competition. Photo credit: Pool

The joint winners received $500 each, while the third, fourth and fifth winners received $250, $150 and $100 respectively.

The competition is officially known as the Asharami Synergy Creative Writing Competition. It was sponsored by Asharami Synergy Kenya Limited, a Sahara Group Company.

Joint winner Hope Nabalayo said the recognition validates her creative writer credentials.

“Winning this award allows me to tap further into my creativity and be more vocal in environmental matters that affect Africa. As a young person, I understand that I should be at the forefront of fulfilling this mandate,” she said.

Ariel Major, the other winner, said his passion for climate justice has finally paid off. “This competition is a step towards developing a clean Kenya and a clean Africa,” he said. The competition was launched last year and entries were submitted online.