Career lessons we can learn from politics

Politicians can teach us a few things, even if politics tends to be a game of betrayal. We are conditioned to think politicians hate each other, and we forget that in politics there are no permanent enemies, only permanent interests. Here are a few lessons we can learn from politics.

Plan or strategise in advance

Because every race has only one winner, you will always have an opposer. Because you exist together with other qualified individuals in your field, there will certainly come a time when your value to that organisation or office will be called to question, especially when a new face with practical solutions shows up.

Bear in mind that like a politician looking to woo the electorate, a new hire or novice will try to prove to the organisation or the electorate that they are the right bet for that position as they settle down by delivering on time, or beyond expectations. It pays to stay on top of your game always to ensure you don’t get swept aside when a newbie comes knocking.

That seat is not yours

Nobody is indispensable, not even you, with your loyalty, expertise and wealth of experience. Voters can kick you out or retain you in your position, depending on your performance or how you represent them. It is never your decision to make. Same goes for the position you hold at work. It is not your birthright! Longevity doesn't mean you can't be sent packing or face disciplinary measures.

There's always one who'll outclass you in everything. If your organisation isn’t keen on performance appraisals, you may find yourself stagnating in that job position, and a new hire gets a promotion ahead of you. Don't think hanging on the coat tails of the party leader, or the big boss, will save you when the management decides it is time for you to go.

You can be recalled

Don't think that because your contract wasn't renewed or the organisation parted ways with you amicably, all is lost. Your successor may prove incompetent, and your performance record will always speak for you when comparisons are drawn. Don’t be surprised when organisation takes another look at your file and summons you back. Therefore, don’t badmouth your employer just because you got laid off.