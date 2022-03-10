Batting for precision and success

Kenya Ladies spinner Queentor Abel bats under pressure from United Kingdom Armed Forces Wicketkeeper Georgie Cant during a match staged on September 26, 2017 at Sikh Union Club.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At first, my parents weren’t very supportive because they believed in academics so even getting permission to go for practice or to participate in tournaments was hard. But with time, after I started bringing trophies home, they became more supportive.  


  • The money I earn from cricket isn’t enough to live on because there are very few cricket tournaments for women, and the pay is little.


  • At the moment, I work at a movie shop and that is how I earn my money.
  • Queentor Aoko, 24, was Kenya’s top performer in the 2022 Commonwealth cricket.

