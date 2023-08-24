Basketball isn’t just a hobby, it is my identity

Eugene Adera, 26, graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications Engineering at Kabarak University in 202. He says he enjoyed the course since he loves exploring and working with various tools and machines.

He played for Nakuru Club (2017-2018) and Embakasi Youth Basketball Association (2019- 2020) before joining heavyweights Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in 202. His list of achievements include playing for the Kenya Morans in the AfroCan tournament in Angola in July 2023, and being named Most Valuable Player in the 2022\23 where KPA won the men’s basketball premier league.

Was this your dream career?

Yes, it is. I always dreamed of making a living from my talent, and I am glad I have gained many benefits simply for engaging in a sport I love. I have visited several countries and interacted with people from different backgrounds. So yes, this is the career I envisioned for myself.

Why did you settle on basketball?

Back in high school, I used to play a variety of sports. I reached the National Swimming Championships in 2013. I also played football, starting off as goalkeeper due to my good reflexes. I then grew to become a winger, and later tried my hand in handball, which is somehow similar to basketball.

In addition, I used to participate in 100 metres and 200 metres sprints, but I chose basketball because it is the sport I enjoy the most. I can play basketball and enjoy it whether I am feeling happy or sad. I started playing basketball in primary school with my uncle Stephen Adera. He taught me most of the things I know, from dribbling to scoring. I learnt a lot by just watching him play, and now it is part of my identity.

What life lessons have you picked from it?

Basketball has taught me how to be calm while facing adversity, to claim and maintain possession even when dealing with life’s challenges, and to be courageous enough to face every problem head on. It has also made me open to interacting with different people, and to appreciate their diverse perspectives on life. I play against so many people, but the goal is always the same – to win.

Additionally, from basketball I have learnt about the beauty of winning and the importance of improving every day, but also the importance of picking yourself up and learning from your mistakes when you face defeat.

Have you encountered any challenges in your basketball journey?

One of the hardest challenges I’ve ever encountered was when I tore my Achilles tendon in 2021. I was in my final year in high school with exams around the corner. There were international assignments coming up for the Kenya Morans as well as the Basketball League, but I had to undergo surgery and physiotherapy. I stayed out for a whole year and began training a year later. I had so many mixed feelings during that period, wondering whether I would bounce back and walk properly again or if that was the end for me. All in all, I pulled through.

I was lucky to be attended to by some of the best doctors and physiotherapists (Dr Byakika and Dr Nganga). I also had my family with me, from my mum to my aunts and uncles who made sure I never lacked anything. My mother’s colleagues also ensured I never skipped a physiotherapy session and my friends, especially coach Mshilla and Collins Ochillo, were always there without forgetting my brother who made sure I never missed a class or something to eat while I was in school. That period was quite challenging, but I was able to bounce back.

What does your family think about your love for basketball?

My family is very supportive. They always push me to get better. They come for majority of my games, shouting my name from the stands and wearing branded Tshirts. They push me to always be greater and not to settle for anything less. They give me the strength to be who I am today.

You have a long list of achievements…what does it take to be so successful?

I believe as a player, the ultimate goal is to always get better, whether on or off the court. The goal is to be a better human being and make the world a better place. You have no choice but to be consistent. You need to know what your goal is and why you do what you do.



Who is your role model in basketball?

Well, my role model will always be my father, Gordon Okoth Achar. He passed away in 2015, from cancer. He is my role model because of how he conducted himself and that’s what I get to see whenever I play, whether we are losing or ahead in a game, the goal is to always remain calm and concentrate on the game. He taught me that not everything needs a reaction, and that in every situation, it is important to remain calm and stay in the moment, to take care of the less fortunate, to love those I call family, to protect my loved ones and to always be reliable. He will always be my role model, even in death.

Apart from basketball, what else do you do in life?

I do scripting. My job is to automate tasks from websites and web applications using an existing programme. I also help in running our family businesses.

What is your long term dream?

To be able to play on the biggest stage in Africa – the Basketball Africa League (BAL). I want to be there as a player, and ultimately, to win a medal in that continental tourney.