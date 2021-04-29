Ask HR: Which part of the application or cover letter is the most important?

Photo credit: Pool

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • The resume should have current contact details, personal profile, core competencies and work experience, volunteer work or internship.


  • It should not capture age and unnecessary personal details. Avoid grammatical and spelling mistakes as this could give a gives the recruiter a negative perception about you.


  • The personal profile outlines your competencies and strengths, and summarises the value you bring into the role and to the organisation. Don’t present the same resume for all roles. Tailor make one for each position. 

I am a recent graduate and I have started applying for jobs. However, I can't help but wonder, what part of my resume and cover letter is the most important? Is it the cover letter, the education history or my work experience? Additionally, what do most candidates leave out in their resumes and how do I make mine stand out?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.