Ask HR: Which part of the application or cover letter is the most important?

I am a recent graduate and I have started applying for jobs. However, I can't help but wonder, what part of my resume and cover letter is the most important? Is it the cover letter, the education history or my work experience? Additionally, what do most candidates leave out in their resumes and how do I make mine stand out?

A cover letter must begin with a professional greeting, your qualifications and a brief description of the role you are applying for. Clearly demonstrate that your competencies and experience are aligned to the requirement of the role advertised. At the end, show enthusiasm by indicating that you look forward to an interview. Don’t include a photo unless the recruiter has asked for one. Put that in your CV. Ideally, the letter should not exceed one page. It must be written in simple English that captures the interest of the recruiter.

The resume should have current contact details, personal profile, core competencies and work experience, volunteer work or internship. It should not capture age and unnecessary personal details. Avoid grammatical and spelling mistakes as this could give a gives the recruiter a negative perception about you. The personal profile outlines your competencies and strengths, and summarises the value you bring into the role and to the organisation. Don’t present the same resume for all roles. Tailor make one for each position.

Highlighting your key achievements makes your resume stand out. Don’t use an email address that contains your pet name. Create a professional one that contains your name and initials. Don’t include your primary school details, focus on your high school certificates. If you have no prior work experience, capture any leadership positions that you held in university or any project you participated in. Explain any employment gaps and focus on any hobbies or projects you undertook during the break and lessons learnt. Don’t include referees unless you have been asked to. You will give their names in subsequent interviews. If your LinkedIn profile is updated, include a link so that the recruiter can see more details about you. Ensure you can explain the achievements on your resume so that you gain credibility.