Ask HR: What is executive presence and why is it so important in my career?

I am frustrated by my bosses. They say that I need to develop executive presence if I desire to become the Marketing Director, even though my performance is above average as a Marketing manager. Could this be a ploy to deny me an opportunity for career growth?

The concept of executive presence has been a topic of discussion in recent years, particularly in the corporate world. It refers to the ability to project a sense of leadership, confidence, and gravitas in interactions with stakeholders, whether they are colleagues, or clients. Some pundits consider it to be an amalgam of a range of characteristics, including excellent communication skills, poise under pressure, strategic thinking, and an authoritative deportment. As such, it is often seen as a vital element in the advancement of one's career into senior leadership positions. The idea of executive presence can however be a somewhat nebulous one, for it can be difficult to pin down exactly what it entails. This could frustrate those who are told they need to develop it, especially if the performance in their current roles is strong.

Your bosses may place emphasis on executive presence for several reasons. Firstly, they might see it as a necessary requirement for the position of Marketing Director, for which the ability to inspire and lead others is crucial. Secondly, they may consider it useful in helping you excel not only in technical skills but also in your ability to communicate, build relationships and influence others effectively. It is possible that your bosses are genuinely concerned about your readiness for the Marketing Director’s role. Did you ask them to provide specific and actionable feedback on how to develop your executive presence? If not, do. It can be learned and developed over time with practice, feedback, and coaching.