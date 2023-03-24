Ask HR: What can I do to make things better for myself and colleagues?

Although my boss is aware of the reasons why my colleagues and I have not achieved key objectives this year, he still blames me and the team at large, yet he has failed to provide the support and resources we need. This needs to stop, but I do not know where to start. I am certain that if I get another bad review I will be sacked, and he will still have his job. What should I do?

Key performance Indicator (KPIs) must be agreed upon between the employee and the supervisor. Failure to meet your individual objectives has a ripple effect on the functional and corporate objectives since these will also not be met. Imagine a scenario where all employees meet their objectives. Obviously, the company will thrive. The opposite is true. As you agree on the objectives, bear in mind the obstacles that might hinder success. If there are limited resources, keep this in mind and put a realistic target. I wonder what kind of support you are seeking to achieve your objectives. If the KPIs are clear, the targets discussed and agreed, and you have the required competencies, why would you fail to deliver? It would make sense if, to achieve the objective, you require resources which are not available.

Performance management is a personal discussion. I am struggling to understand why you seem to be representing your colleagues. I would request that you deal with your performance inadequacies individually. Perhaps that is why you are being ignored. Is this a recurring issue? Why did you opt not to escalate to HR for arbitration? You seem like you have waited for a second performance cycle to bring it up.

Performance matters should be resolved promptly to avoid getting a pattern of poor performance which can greatly affect your career progression. Also, you should have brought up the issue of lack of adequate resources and support at the beginning of the performance cycle and not during the annual appraisal. Doing this might be seen as an excuse to poor performance even if you had genuine concerns.

Handle the issue with the sensitivity it deserves. If you approach the matter with aggression, it might be viewed as insubordination. Most businesses are intolerant to poor performers, so bring up the discussion without further delay. Don’t be defensive. Accept that you have not delivered and say why. Request for support and promise to deliver for the next cycle.