Ask HR: Should I take this new job at a startup company?

I have an attractive job offer, but my mind is not fully made up to leave my current employer. I have 12 years’ work experience, including seven with my employer. I have been promoted twice and I’m now in management with more responsibilities. My potential employer is a new competitor in the market. How can I be sure it will be a stable job?

Every job change is risky and there is a lot to consider. Whereas some are clear about their decisions and move with excitement and zero regrets, others tend to be cautious before making a move, while a few decline and stay. Bear in mind that jobs can never be guaranteed, and job changes depend on an employee’s risk appetite. To answer your question, I will give you three profiles of good, valuable managers working for the same employer, and their risk appetites.

Kepha has been at Company A for three years. He has 10 year’s work experience spread over three employers. He is a high performer, good manager and is on the talent watch list. He feels ready for a new challenge but cannot see suitable options internally. A competitor who has recently set up in town approaches him to take up a manager’s role with more benefits. Kepha sees an opportunity to increase his earnings while working in a new environment that will grow his skills, and decisively tenders his resignation. Then comes Joan with two years’ experience at Company A, high on the talent watch list, and is approached by this new competitor to take up a new role as a manager on a similar salary, but with an opportunity to learn and undertake additional tasks that will be an asset in her career. Motivated by new possibilities, Joan quickly resigns and moves on. Junior’s story is similar to yours. He sees a great and exciting career opportunity, but when he looks back at his past two promotions, he feels a bit loyal to his employer. He is comfortable in his role, and expects another promotion soon, so he decides to stay.